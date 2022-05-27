HC asks Sharjeel Imam to approach trial court first for interim bail
The Delhi high court on Thursday asked Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam to first approach the trial court for interim bail in a 2019 sedition case related to his alleged hate speeches.
Imam had sought his release citing a Supreme Court interim order of May 11, which directed that proceedings in all sedition cases across the country be kept in abeyance until an appropriate forum of the government re-examines the colonial-era penal law.
A bench of justices Mukta Gupta and Mini Pushkarna allowed Imam to withdraw his application seeking interim bail from the high court after special public prosecutor Amit Prasad said while the case essentially pertained to Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, the law required that the accused first move the trial court for bail and approach the high court in case his plea is denied.
“The applicant is permitted to withdraw the application with liberty to file application before the trial court,” said the bench.
Imam’s present application for interim bail comes at a time when his regular bail plea in the sedition case, for allegedly making inflammatory speeches in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in 2019, is pending before the high court.
Imam had approached the high court after the trial court rejected his plea on January 24.
The present application for interim bail said in view of the Supreme Court’s May 11 directions, the hindrance raised by the special court while rejecting his plea stood obviated and observations surrounding the offence under Section 124A of the IPC cannot be taken into consideration in the proceedings, pending the final outcome of the constitutional challenges to the IPC section.
On May 11, the Supreme Court had stayed till further orders registration of FIRs, probes, and coercive measures for the offence of sedition across the country by the Centre and the states until an appropriate forum of the government re-examines the colonial-era penal law.
-
Delhi LG takes oath, says will work as guardian
Former chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, New Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, took oath as the Capital's 22nd Lieutenant Governor on Thursday, over a week after his predecessor Anil Baijal resigned citing personal reasons. Saxena, 64, is the first from a non-bureaucratic and non-defence background to be appointed Delhi LG.
-
Survey to earmark space for auto stands across Noida within a week
In a meeting held on Wednesday, the commissioner of police directed a team from the Noida authority and traffic police to conduct a survey within a week and identify spaces for auto stands in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Last week, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action against illegal parking to ensure road safety.
-
Govt schools receive loudspeakers taken down from religious places in GB Nagar
The Gautam Budh Nagar police is facilitating the donation of loudspeakers-- taken down from religious and public places for violating noise pollution norms--to government schools in the district. According to police, 13 loudspeakers were donated to different schools in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday and Thursday. While four loudspeakers were donated in Greater Noida zone, five were donated in Central Noida zone and four in Noida zone of the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.
-
DDA amends rules to restrict commercial development in multilevel parking
Local bodies or the private concessionaire developing the facility could avail of up to 100 FAR (floor area ratio) irrespective of the plot size, but the height of the parking facility was dependent on the land use of the plot. But according to a recent amendment to the norms for multilevel parking in Delhi Master Plan 2021, the permissible FAR has been linked to the plot size.
-
Gurugram civic body to repair shoddy community centres
Fifty-seven of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's 63 community centres in the city have several infrastructure problems, a survey conducted by the civic body showed on Thursday. MCG officials said they started surveying the community centres in January and completed the process earlier this month. Indoor and outdoor sports competitions such as chess, table tennis, badminton are also held here. MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja also appointed superintending engineer Radhey Shyam as the nodal officer for technical support.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics