Mumbai, The Bombay High Court has denied pre-arrest bail to a senior doctor of the civic-run KEM Hospital, accused of molesting six women junior doctors, noting that it must consider the "emotional and psychological trauma" caused to the victims. HC denies pre-arrest bail to doctor accused of molesting juniors, says must consider victims' trauma

The high court on May 8 rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Ravindra Deokar, additional professor in the department of forensic medicine at KEM Hospital.

The victims, working as assistant professors of the hospital, have alleged that Deokar harassed them by touching them inappropriately and passing offensive comments.

A bench of Justice Rajesh Patil said Deokar had been behaving inappropriately for a long time, taking advantage of his influential post.

The court noted that until now, no one was ready to file a complaint against the senior doctor, as they were traumatised and feared that their career would be affected.

If Deokar is granted anticipatory bail, there is every likelihood he would take revenge against all the complainant victims, and there is also a high chance that he would repeat the same act, the bench said.

"Eventually, one has to consider the emotional and psychological harm caused to the victims who are pursuing their medical courses, and considering the safety in a workplace like a hospital, and to morally and legally protect women's dignity, the present pre-arrest bail application requires to be rejected," the court stated.

A case has been registered against Deokar with the Bhoiwada police station.

In his plea, Deokar, who was suspended after the case was registered, said the complaint against him was a result of a personal grudge and internal hospital politics.

The court, in its order, noted that Deokar was also a member of the hospital's internal committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act.

"This is a case where the allegations are against a doctor who is a member of the POSH committee of inappropriate behaviour with female doctors, by not one, but six persons," it said.

This is also not the first time such a complaint has been raised against Deokar, the court remarked, noting that a woman doctor had also filed a similar complaint in 2021.

Justice Patil noted that Deokar has been suspended and not terminated.

"Therefore, if he succeeds in the proceedings initiated against him for suspension, there is likelihood that he will come back to the hospital and resume his duty," the court said.

The court further said apart from doctors, even medical students are now approaching the police to lodge complaints against Deokar for inappropriate behaviour.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.