New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Jal Board to conduct an inspection and rectify the fault after it was alleged that several areas in east Delhi are getting highly contaminated potable water. HC directs DJB to inspect areas getting contaminated water

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the Delhi Jal Board authorities to ensure that pure potable drinking water is provided to the residents, who are getting 'black coloured' water in their taps.

"Look at the colour of the water which they are getting, we direct the appropriate authority of DJB to conduct physical inspection, prepare a report and submit it before the court," the bench said while listing the matter on July 5.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Dhruv Gupta, an advocate by profession, submitting that the health and safety of the residents of Yojana Vihar, Anand Vihar, Jagriti Enclave and other adjacent areas in east Delhi is at great risk due to the supply of highly contaminated potable water mixed with sewer/sewage.

The court asked the counsel for the DJB to get instructions from authorities on the issue and apprise it on Friday.

It further directed that in case during the inspection any fault is found which requires urgent attention, it should be immediately rectified.

The petitioner contended that citizens' right to clean drinking water has been gravely violated. Such supply of highly contaminated sewer water as potable water may lead to grave health diseases to residents, including elderly and children, leading to mass health crisis, he said.

The plea said residents have been getting contaminated water in their taps since June 12 and complaints were submitted to the authorities but no action was taken.

It said the whole Vishwas Nagar constituency, which covers Yojana Vihar area, is facing this contaminated water problem.

The plea sought a direction to the Delhi government and DJB to ensure supply of clean potable drinking water free from sewer/sewage material in the areas at the earliest.

It urged the court to direct the authorities to ensure there is no mixing of the potable drinking water with the sewage material in future.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.