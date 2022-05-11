HC extends protection from arrest to Bagga till July 6
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday extended till July 6 the protection from arrest granted to Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in a case registered against him in Mohali pertaining to making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.
“Given the concessions made by the learned advocate general, the warrants of arrest issued against the petitioner by the court concerned (in Mohali) in the present FIR shall not be executed till the next date of hearing. Furthermore, no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner till the next date of hearing,” a bench of justice Anoop Chitkara said.
On Saturday, a local court in Mohali issued a warrant of arrest against Bagga, but in a dramatic turn of events, the Punjab and Haryana high court allowed an urgent appeal by Bagga against the warrant order, and assigned a hearing that was held at justice Chitkara’s house. The judge then ordered that no coercive action be taken against the accused (Bagga) till May 10. On Tuesday, the court extended the same protection.
Bagga, who was arrested on Friday by the Punjab Police from his house in Delhi’s Janakpuri, was ‘recovered’ by the Haryana Police that intercepted the Punjab Police on its way to Mohali, in Kurushetra. Bagga was handed over to the Delhi Police which brought him back to Delhi.
He had moved the high court seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him on April 1 in Mohali.
The high court on Tuesday did not stay the investigation in the case, but made it clear that the Punjab Police could interrogate Bagga at his residence in Delhi, and that too only twice before the next of hearing in the case (July 6).
The judge ordered that no charge sheet shall be filed in the matter by the Punjab Police till the next date of hearing, Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain, who appeared in the court on behalf of the Delhi Police, said after the proceedings.
Senior advocate Chetan Mittal, who is representing Bagga in the case, said it was submitted before the court that they suspect the Punjab Police will take another step against the petitioner and thus, his arrest and the investigation must be stayed completely.
Talking to reporters after the hearing, senior advocate Puneet Bali, Punjab’s counsel in the case, said, “Unfortunately, the police of two states got him (Bagga) released from our legal custody, which is a serious issue. Secondly, he (Bagga) has been told to join the investigation,” Bali said.
Mega health push: UP to set up health parks, improve infra
The Uttar Pradesh government will set up six Dhanwantri Mega Health Parks in various districts with an investment of around ₹30,000 crore, a state government spokesperson said. The mega health parks will make the state self-reliant in the production of medical equipment and medicines. Under the Maharishi Sushruta Health Infrastructure Mission, the health infrastructure in the state will be improved with the investment of ₹10,000 crore, he said.
Delhi: CBI arrests senior Tihar officer for inmate’s murder in prison
New Delhi: A deputy superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of gangster Ankit Gujjar inside the jail last year, prison officers aware of the development said on Tuesday. Narendra Meena, who was posted in jail number 3, was named in an FIR in the case that was registered at the Hari Nagar police station.
15 more involved in Jahangirpuri clashes identified
At least 15 more people involved in the communal violence in Jahangirpuri on April 16 have been identified by the Delhi Police but they are evading arrest, senior police officers privy to the investigation by the crime branch team said on Tuesday. They said non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been issued against the alleged absconding accused and efforts are on to apprehend them at the earliest.
Delhi plans survey to find reasons for low Covid booster shot turnout
Taking note of the low turnout for Covid-19 booster shots in the national capital, senior officials from Delhi health department said they will conduct a detailed survey to explore the reasons for the depleted numbers at vaccination centres for the third dose and undertake necessary remedial steps. Delhi government data shows that the city has administered a total of 907,000 booster doses since the government started the drive in January this year.
Jail birds to sing spiritual tracks at state-level contest
“I teach around 20 inmates for two hours every day. Some of them are already talented musicians. We have shortlisted some abhangs,” said Khandalkar. The aim is to bring a change in the prisoners' lives, enlighten them, and inspire them to become better versions of themselves. “A sense of self-realisation can be seen among the inmates. They are trying to be happy,” said Khandalkar.
