HC pulls up UP Police for forging papers, illegally arresting two from Delhi

The Delhi high court pulled up the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday and said the police had resorted to “complete forgery of documents” and “illegally” arrested from Delhi two family members of a man who had married against the wishes of the woman’s parents.

Justice Mukta Gupta noted the submission made in a status report by the Uttar Pradesh government that the inquiry conducted by senior police officers had revealed that the two men were illegally taken from Delhi without informing the local police; neither was the date and place of arrest shown correctly.

The judge also said though the two were kept in illegal custody for two days, their arrest was shown only on September 8, 2021, when talks to take back the woman, petitioner no 1, to her mother failed.

Additional advocate general (AAG) Garima Prashad, appearing for the UP government, told the court that a fair inquiry has been conducted in the matter and the strictest of action will be taken against the errant police officers under disciplinary proceedings.

Noting her stand, the court disposed of the plea by the couple who had approached the high court with a petition seeking the court’s protection. The plea, filed through advocate Awadesh Kumar, had said the couple got married in July of their own free will but were now being threatened by the woman’s family. They contended that the whereabouts of the man’s father and brother were not known after their arrest on September 8, 2021, allegedly from Delhi.

On October 28, 2021, the court slammed the UP Police and said it will not let any illegal arrest take place in Delhi. The court took strong exception to the UP Police personnel picking up the father and brother from Delhi without intimating the local police, besides completely ignoring the fact that both bride and groom were adults. “Yeh sab UP me chalta hoga, yahan nahi (these things may happen in UP, but not here),” the judge had said.

On November 18, 2021, the UP government, represented by Prashad, told the court that the two police officers, who had arrested the family members, have been suspended and an SIT has been constituted to probe their role in the illegal arrests.

During the last hearing on January 11, the court gave one last opportunity to the Uttar Pradesh government to file their status report.

On Tuesday, Prashad submitted that although the mother of the man, petitioner no. 2, stated that the arrest was made on August 6, 2021, it was made on September 6.

The status report also said in the FIR by the woman’s mother, the woman’s age was mentioned as 21 years and it had given an address in Delhi, but the IO, Narendra Kumar Verma, had not taken any efforts to find the woman or get her statement.

It added that then SHO of Shamli police station, Pankaj Tyagi, also did not render proper support to his juniors.

The status report said on September 6, 2021, the sub inspector and investigation officer, along with constables, come to the house of the petitioner around 6pm and took away his two family members. But their arrest was shown as on September 8, 2021 -- from a bus stand in Shamli.

Noting these, the court said, “Complete forgery of documents, A to Z every document is forged…Investigation may be callous but you cannot fudge documents. Take away somebody, pick up from one place, take him there illegally and then show arrest. Laxity and forgery of documents are two different things. Laxity in investigation is not an offence but you forge documents, this is a clear case of forging documents by IOs”.

The judge also said when a major (adult person) marries someone of her own free will, the same is not an offence of kidnapping.