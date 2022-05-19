HC tells DDA to reconsider policy for mortgaging school land

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to reconsider its policy of giving conditional permission for mortgaging a school land to recover the lease money from the management, saying that such a practice may disrupt the functioning of the schools, putting its future in “jeopardy”.

A bench of Acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta expressed concern on the conduct of DDA in granting permission to the society or the management running the school, to mortgage the land in case the school has defaulted in payment of lease to DDA, even as the latter’s counsel submitted that the user/use of the land would not change on mortgage or selling.

“Before parting, we may express our concern about the conduct of DDA in granting permission to the society to mortgage the school plot which is a leasehold plot for the purpose of running a school on no profit, no loss basis. It is no answer that the permission to mortgage is granted with the condition that the user of the plot will not be changed even by the transmission, in the eventuality of the mortgage being enforced and the property being sold. The DDA has to be concerned that the working of the school will be disrupted which could put the future in jeopardy,” the court said in an oral order.

It questioned how the school land is mortgaged when it is not a commercial or private property, adding that if the management monetises the assets and runs away, the children studying in the school would be left “high and dry”.

“We have not come across cases where school plots have been leased out. How can the DDA even give permission,” the court remarked.

The court’s order came while hearing a plea by an NGO Justice for All, through advocate Khagesh Jha, against the auction of government-aided Raisina Bengali School in CR Park, highlighting that the move will affect around 900 students, teachers and other staff members.

In November last year, the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) had directed that the school (government-aided) be sent for an e-auction — threatening the education and careers of the students. After it could not pay the lease dues to the DDA, the school was put up for auction.

In his plea, the petitioner had claimed that it is unlawful to mortgage the leasehold land of the school as it is public land and is protected from the application of SARFESI ACT, 2002.

On Wednesday, advocate Santosh Tripathi, standing counsel of the Delhi government, reiterated its earlier stand put before the single judge, saying that they are ready to take over the management of the school, adding that an audit has also been called for the school.

He said that they would settle the loan with the recovery authority and hence the primary prayer of the petition is satisfied.

However, when advocate Jha for the petitioner NGO, told the court that there are 50-60 similarly placed schools and the present case is just an example.

The court, noting his submission, asked the DDA to revise its police and disposed of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The petition had said that the DDA cannot allot a plot to anyone without the sponsorship from the user department of the Delhi government and cannot change the usage of the land without adding the provision of NOC in the lease deed and issuing the NOC contrary to the statutory provisions.

“In case of failure of loan repayment, even if the bank sells the property, the balance amount is received by the DDA. The land usage, which cannot be changed directly, is then converted from a school plot into a plot for commercial malls, hotels or multiplexes, thus denying vulnerable and voiceless children of the city their basic rights,” the plea had said.