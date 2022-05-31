HC: Umar Khalid’s speech in bad taste, but not ‘terrorist activity’

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday observed that even though one of the speeches by Umar Khalid, one of the accused in the 2020 Delhi riots main conspiracy case, delivered during the anti-CAA protests, was in bad taste and it may tantamount to defamation, but was not “terrorist activity”.

Khalid, a student activist, has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act with several others. The speech is part of charge sheets filed by Delhi Police against Khalid and several others in connection with the conspiracy to the riots in north-east Delhi in which 53 people died and over 400 were injured.

“That the speech is in bad taste does not make it a terrorist activity. We understand that extremely well. If the case of the prosecution is premised on how offensive the speech was, that by itself will not constitute an offence. We will give them an opportunity. Offensive and distasteful it was. It may tantamount to defamation. It may tantamount to other offences but it does not amount to a terrorist activity,” a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar remarked while hearing the bail plea the former JNU student.

The court’s observation came after Khalid’s counsel, senior Advocate Trideep Pais, referred to the allegation that he delivered a provocative speech in Maharashtra’s Amravati on February 17, 2020.

On April 22, the high court, which has been hearing the bail plea for a month now, had said that Khalid’s speech was “obnoxious” and “unacceptable”, and could “incite” people.

During the hearing on Monday, advocate Sanya Kumar for Khalid, also read out testimonies by some protected witnesses to establish that none of them had called a purported meeting called by some anti-CAA activists in January 2020 at Seelampur a “secret meeting”.

The court listed the matter for July 4 for a hearing concluding arguments by Khalid’s counsel.

On March 24, a trial court denied Khalid’s bail plea saying that the accusations against him were “prima facie true”.

The police have alleged that Khalid and others were the “mastermind” behind the February 2020 riots that affected several localities across north-east Delhi such as Seelampur, Jafrabad, Brij Vihar, etc. Khalid has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia coordination committee members Safoora Zargar, suspended municipal councillor Tahir Hussain and many others have also been booked under the stringent UAPA in the case.