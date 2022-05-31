HC: Umar Khalid’s speech in bad taste, but not ‘terrorist activity’
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday observed that even though one of the speeches by Umar Khalid, one of the accused in the 2020 Delhi riots main conspiracy case, delivered during the anti-CAA protests, was in bad taste and it may tantamount to defamation, but was not “terrorist activity”.
Khalid, a student activist, has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act with several others. The speech is part of charge sheets filed by Delhi Police against Khalid and several others in connection with the conspiracy to the riots in north-east Delhi in which 53 people died and over 400 were injured.
“That the speech is in bad taste does not make it a terrorist activity. We understand that extremely well. If the case of the prosecution is premised on how offensive the speech was, that by itself will not constitute an offence. We will give them an opportunity. Offensive and distasteful it was. It may tantamount to defamation. It may tantamount to other offences but it does not amount to a terrorist activity,” a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar remarked while hearing the bail plea the former JNU student.
The court’s observation came after Khalid’s counsel, senior Advocate Trideep Pais, referred to the allegation that he delivered a provocative speech in Maharashtra’s Amravati on February 17, 2020.
On April 22, the high court, which has been hearing the bail plea for a month now, had said that Khalid’s speech was “obnoxious” and “unacceptable”, and could “incite” people.
During the hearing on Monday, advocate Sanya Kumar for Khalid, also read out testimonies by some protected witnesses to establish that none of them had called a purported meeting called by some anti-CAA activists in January 2020 at Seelampur a “secret meeting”.
The court listed the matter for July 4 for a hearing concluding arguments by Khalid’s counsel.
On March 24, a trial court denied Khalid’s bail plea saying that the accusations against him were “prima facie true”.
The police have alleged that Khalid and others were the “mastermind” behind the February 2020 riots that affected several localities across north-east Delhi such as Seelampur, Jafrabad, Brij Vihar, etc. Khalid has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
Activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia coordination committee members Safoora Zargar, suspended municipal councillor Tahir Hussain and many others have also been booked under the stringent UAPA in the case.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics