HC: How is husband-wife relation different from others in terms of trust?

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought to know how a fiduciary (trust) relationship between a man and his wife is different from any other relationship involving trust where a person will face sexual assault charges for forcing himself on a woman.

A bench of justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar, while hearing a clutch of pleas seeking to criminalise marital rape, said in order to decide on striking down the exception to the rape law, Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the court has to come to a qualitative decision.

Exception of Section 375 IPC decriminalizes marital rape and mandates that sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under 15 years of age, is not rape.

“You went on the aspect of trust and fiduciary relationship. There are two points you have to answer. One, these words are used in law keeping in mind that the exception is in place…For example, trust in a case where chowkidar in school, teacher or student etc, -- these are one category of trust. Can you say that it is something which is similar to the trust existing between husband and wife in a sexual relationship?” justice Shankar asked amicus curiae, senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao.

He further said, “We are concerned with whether this act should be punished as rape. It is not that the legislature was of the view that it shouldn’t be criminally punished. But legislature had taken a decision that it shouldn’t be treated as rape. If we are to strike it down, we have to come into a qualitative decision, that this act should additionally be categorised as rape.”

The court is hearing PILs by NGOs RIT Foundation, All India Democratic Women’s Association and two individuals who have sought the striking down of the exception in the rape law, saying that it discriminated against married women who were sexually assaulted by their husbands.

In 2018, the central government, in its affidavit filed, said marital rape cannot be made a criminal offence as it could become a phenomenon that may destabilise the institution of marriage and an easy tool for harassing husbands.

On Tuesday, the court observed that married or unmarried, every woman has the right to say “no” and just because a married woman has various civil and criminal remedies at hand, it cannot be a ground to not take marital rape seriously.

On Wednesday, amicus curiae Rao criticised the existing rape laws and said, “The silver lining or the complete lack of it is that a woman is better off, as a matter of law, when she is assaulted by a stranger. But when her loved one assaults her, the law says, she is not entitled to call that act rape.”

He said that in the context of rape, the question which needs to be asked is whether the court should sit by and watch a provision which aids in the possibility of a woman being dehumanised every day in such a situation.

“…every day this act remains in the books, there is a section of the population which is denied the opportunity to call a rape as rape,” he said.

Rao submitted that no amount of telling the woman that she can prosecute the husband under ten other provisions of law, can undo the inability that she faces because she is violated by the person who is supposed to be her companion, her husband, her partner, “a person who is in the fiduciary capacity”. He said that law places a premium on relationships and a greater responsibility on someone having a fiduciary relationship.

The court also heard the submissions of two intervenors -- NGO Hridey and Men’s Welfare Trust -- opposing the pleas seeking to criminalise marital rape.

Advocate Raj Kapoor appearing for the NGO, submitted that the Parliament through debates and considering overall view of Indian society, statutes and punishment, retained the exception to Section 375 of IPC. He also contended that if the exception is struck down, the husband would be in a worse position and may be subjected to harassment.

The hearing will continue on Thursday.