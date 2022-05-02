Heatwave eases grip as wind brings respite

The heatwave eased its grip on Delhi on Sunday, as cooler, easterly winds blew into the Capital, pulling the mercury down by three or four degrees across the city.

The temperature at Delhi’s base weather station in Safdarjung dipped to 40.5°C on Sunday, a three-degree drop from the previous three days, when the mercury stayed at 43.5°C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Amid intense heatwave, Centre issues health advisory. Check dos and don'ts

To be sure, Sunday’s temperature was still two degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Meanwhile, the weather office predicted that similar conditions would persist on Monday, with Safdarjung likely to record a mercury peak between 39°C and 40°C, with dust storms and thunderstorms likely to give the city some more relief, after an unforgiving April that saw Delhi’s average maximum temperature hit a 12-year-high.

Also Read | Explained: What are heatwaves & how do they occur?

RK Jenamani, scientist at the India Meteorological Department said these easterly winds are occurring largely due to a western disturbance, which will bring dust storm activity on Monday. However, this is not expected to bring the city any rain, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It will be a relatively dry and dusty spell, with wind speeds touching 50 km/hr in places. The maximum at Safdarjung is likely to drop below 40°C,” he said.

Delhi is also expected to see a second western disturbance on May 4 and 5, he said. “This spell is expected to bring the city rain and the maximum is unlikely to go beyond 40°C till May 5,” he added.

Also Read | Heatwave may abate over Delhi soon, thunder development in these states

The temperature over the past three days (43.5°C) was the highest for April since 2010, when the mercury touched 43.7°C on April 18. Some parts of Delhi touched the 47°C mark on Saturday, with the Sports Complex station in east Delhi recording a maximum of 47.1°C. On Sunday, the same station had a high of 40.4°C, nearly seven degrees lower.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While it was 40.5°C at Safdarjung on Sunday, it was 39.6°C degrees at Lodhi Road and 40.2°C at Palam. Ayanagar was the city’s warmest spot on Sunday, with a maximum of 44.6°C.

The Met’s forecast that Safdarjung on Monday is likely to record a high of around 39°C, while other parts of the city may go up to 40-41°C.

“There will be partly cloudy sky and dust storm/thunderstorm activity accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 km/hr,” said a Met official.