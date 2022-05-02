Heatwave eases grip as wind brings respite
The heatwave eased its grip on Delhi on Sunday, as cooler, easterly winds blew into the Capital, pulling the mercury down by three or four degrees across the city.
The temperature at Delhi’s base weather station in Safdarjung dipped to 40.5°C on Sunday, a three-degree drop from the previous three days, when the mercury stayed at 43.5°C.
Also Read | Amid intense heatwave, Centre issues health advisory. Check dos and don'ts
To be sure, Sunday’s temperature was still two degrees above normal for this time of the year.
Meanwhile, the weather office predicted that similar conditions would persist on Monday, with Safdarjung likely to record a mercury peak between 39°C and 40°C, with dust storms and thunderstorms likely to give the city some more relief, after an unforgiving April that saw Delhi’s average maximum temperature hit a 12-year-high.
Also Read | Explained: What are heatwaves & how do they occur?
RK Jenamani, scientist at the India Meteorological Department said these easterly winds are occurring largely due to a western disturbance, which will bring dust storm activity on Monday. However, this is not expected to bring the city any rain, said officials.
“It will be a relatively dry and dusty spell, with wind speeds touching 50 km/hr in places. The maximum at Safdarjung is likely to drop below 40°C,” he said.
Delhi is also expected to see a second western disturbance on May 4 and 5, he said. “This spell is expected to bring the city rain and the maximum is unlikely to go beyond 40°C till May 5,” he added.
Also Read | Heatwave may abate over Delhi soon, thunder development in these states
The temperature over the past three days (43.5°C) was the highest for April since 2010, when the mercury touched 43.7°C on April 18. Some parts of Delhi touched the 47°C mark on Saturday, with the Sports Complex station in east Delhi recording a maximum of 47.1°C. On Sunday, the same station had a high of 40.4°C, nearly seven degrees lower.
While it was 40.5°C at Safdarjung on Sunday, it was 39.6°C degrees at Lodhi Road and 40.2°C at Palam. Ayanagar was the city’s warmest spot on Sunday, with a maximum of 44.6°C.
The Met’s forecast that Safdarjung on Monday is likely to record a high of around 39°C, while other parts of the city may go up to 40-41°C.
“There will be partly cloudy sky and dust storm/thunderstorm activity accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 km/hr,” said a Met official.
-
Three held for robbing man of phone, bag near Chandigarh’s ISBT-43
Police have arrested three youths for allegedly robbing an Uttar Pradesh (UP) native on April 27. The complainant, Chhote Lal, a resident of Narkhera village, Bareilly district, UP, had hailed an auto from ISBT, Sector 43, with the three accused already in it. The auto driver, however, dropped all four near the Sector 43 roundabout after a dispute over the fare. As Lal walked away, the three accused followed him and snatched his phone.
-
J&K admn has set unreasonable conditions for Eid prayers: Jamia Masjid mgmt body
The managing body of Kashmir's grand mosque, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, on Sunday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of “thwarting” the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr prayers by imposing “unreasonable conditions”. “Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid regrets unreasonable conditions imposed by authorities, thwarting Eid prayers,” the body said in a statement. Eid-uld-Fitr will be celebrated in Kashmir Valley on Monday or Tuesday subject to appearance of the new moon.
-
J&K: 2 terrorists arrested in Srinagar, Kulgam
Security forces on Sunday arrested two “hybrid” terrorists in Kulgam and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. From Kulgam, one Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested with incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds, police said. Meanwhile, one Sheikh Sahid Gulzar was arrested in Srinagar with incriminating material including a pistol and ammunition.
-
Kashmir set for bumper tourist season this year
Despite the Covid third wave in the beginning of the year, Kashmir Valley has witnessed record tourist arrivals in the first four months of 2022, setting the tone for a bumper season this year. On average, over 5,000 people have visited the Himalayan Valley every day this year so far. Even as the Covid third wave peaked in January, the arrival of tourists continued, though at a lesser pace.
-
Himachal CM inaugurates 17 upgraded schools in Seraj
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday virtually inaugurated 17 upgraded schools in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district. Primary schools in Surangi, Kau, Kandhi, Kothda and Majhan have been upgraded to middle schools; middle schools in Jhot, Shalagad, Bahwa, Raingalu, Kalhani and Narayanban to high schools and high schools in Dharotdhar, Mani, Seri-Batwara, Baghi-Bhanwas, Sudharani, Lambsafad and Chaplandidhar to senior secondary schools.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics