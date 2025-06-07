Hidden Delhi museum swelling with over 1,000 artefacts awaits expansion

Blocks away from Delhi University’s arts faculty, a relatively lesser-known museum, housed within the department of anthropology in North Campus, is preparing for a transformation. The museum, adjacent to the department of environmental studies and overlooking the vice chancellor’s office, is home to 1,222 artefacts that span diverse cultural and material heritage from across the world; the 78-year-old museum currently displays less than half its collection due to a space crunch. Visitors at the museum of the anthropology department. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

According to officials, a proposal for expansion has already been approved by the university administration and is now under review by the Union Ministry of Culture for funding. “A high-level committee, comprising experts from all over India, had been formed to deliberate on the expansion of the museum. The plan has been approved by the competent committee constituted by the university administration, and a proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Culture, requesting funds for the same,” said Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, head of the department of anthropology and director of the Centre for Tribal Studies.

Patnaik added, “The committee constituted included senior members from DU as well as former directors and sitting directors of premier national bodies such as the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, National Museum and the Indira Gandhi Rastriya Manav Sangrahalaya.”

The museum, established in 1947 by Prafulla Chandra Biswas (who also founded the department), is housed in a heritage building dating back to the British era, marked by sprawling lawns and an arched, semi-open entrance leading to a glass-doored display area. At present, it is spread across just two rooms, flanked by two departmental libraries and a workspace used by PhD scholars.

“Once the application for the building grant gets cleared, other units will be shifted to the new building, and the central building will be used only to house the museum,” Patnaik added. The department has also been actively adding new artefacts to its collection — sourced through fieldwork and diplomatic collaborations.

While the museum doesn’t have a dedicated curatorial staff — it is currently maintained by faculty members on an ad hoc basis — Patnaik clarified that accessibility is not an issue, thanks to its central location on campus.

On November 29, 2024, the museum received one of its most significant recent additions: a set of 28 textile-based artefacts from the Hmar Students’ Association (HSA), joint headquarters, Delhi. These include traditional Hmar attire and ceremonial garments such as the Thangsuo Puon — a cloth of honour representing bravery and selfless community service — as well as the Zakuolaisen blouse and Puonlaisen wrap, worn by Hmar women during weddings and festivals, officials said.

“Each of these garments holds a cultural and ceremonial purpose. For instance, the Thlanlam Puon is used during funerary rituals,” said Abigail Lalnuneng, assistant professor at the department, while curating the brightly coloured fabrics. Other garments include the Hmar Puon (originally intended as a representation of the Hmar identity for women during dances and festivals), Tawnlo Puon (shawl of distinction, used by Hmar families to indicate their status and wealth), Tawllo Puon (the shawl of dauntlessness, used to drape the corpse of the Hmar hunters killed by animals), and Hmar-am (short skirt), among others, each linked to specific social or ceremonial roles in the Hmar community, which is an ethnic group based in northeastern states of India, including Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Assam. The collection also includes bead necklaces, earrings, headgear, and other cultural accessories, Lalnuneng added.

Another recent donation came from the Centre for Indigenous and Colonial Studies (CEIC) at the National University of Jujuy, Argentina. The CEIC gifted seven artefacts, including Tulma (vibrant woollen balls), a Bombo (drum), a Guena (flute), a handcrafted bag, wooden figurines of a llama and bird, and a bundle of llama and sheep wool, Lalnuneng said.

Open on all days except Sunday, the museum showcases artefacts representing livelihood, housing, jewellery, and weaving traditions from diverse tribal and indigenous communities. There is no entry fee, and while outsiders need permission from the department, access is generally granted without hassle. The collection spans from fishing tools used along Indian coastlines and a shawl presented by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Neanderthal skeletons from France and the US. Among the more eclectic items are wooden masks of Rama from Odisha and early 20th-century agricultural implements.

Despite this richness, the museum has struggled to capture the attention of the university’s student body. “Once the main work is done, we will also paint the walls, reorganise the artefacts, and display the new items. We want to make the museum more cohesive,” Patnaik said, adding that the New Education Policy 2020’s focus on the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) will guide the department’s revamp.

Patnaik highlighted the need for museums to move beyond colonial curatorial frameworks. “We want to streamline our efforts to preserve the cultural heritage of India, and museums concretise that heritage in a sense. Museums need to be decolonised and revisited outside the colonial framework. Apart from the few pieces from outside, we will continue our efforts in procuring and studying the different tribal heritage in our country,” he added.

”Another aspect that is in the cards is digitisation. Due to the space crunch, we have been talking about it for a while and will be taking it up as well in the near future,” Patnaik said. With the expansion in the works, faculty and staff hope the museum will finally receive the visibility its collection deserves.