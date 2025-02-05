How security personnel fan out during poll season to ensure free, fair elections

It was a little after 2pm. The 32-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable had just finished her 10-hour morning shift when she made a quick video call to her six-year-old son in Bhubaneswar. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel near the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

The constable, who asked not to be identified, had just returned to her temporary lodging at a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flat in Narela. Still in uniform, she quietly ate lunch in the two-bedroom space shared with fellow officers.

She is one of thousands of paramilitary personnel deployed in Delhi over the past three weeks to ensure the assembly elections are conducted smoothly.

A routine part of all elections held in the country — whether general, assembly, or municipal — thousands of these personnel assist the Delhi Police in maintaining law and order, guarding polling stations, securing electronic voting machines (EVMs), and handling any disturbances.

Special commissioner of police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva, the nodal officer for this year’s election security, said 220 companies of central armed police forces have been deployed, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF), CRPF, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Delhi Police arranges accommodations for them across the city, though the personnel arrive with all necessary equipment, including cooking utensils, clothing irons, and other essentials.

Srivastva said lodgings are spread across 15 districts, including community halls and old government office campuses. “Each company has a liaison officer from Delhi Police to coordinate any requirements,” he added.

The personnel living in these quarters said that Delhi is perhaps the best in the country when it comes to arrangements. Many other assignments for them can be far more rural in nature, and can be bereft of even basic requirements like sanitation.

“We bring everything we need, including food supplies and even a person to iron our clothes,” said the 32-year-old constable, who arrived with her company from Maharashtra. “We don’t rely on the city police for anything except lodging.”

Her company, like others, includes trade constables — specialised personnel assigned to tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and maintenance. The trade officials cook meals for their own company.

While officers from constables to inspectors stay in makeshift quarters, senior officials are given separate accommodations.

Originally from Bhubaneswar, she has been with the CRPF since 2013 and reached Delhi on January 9, she said. At their lodging, they were provided with mattresses, electricity, and toilets.

“We’ll be here at least until mid-February. After that, we either return to our base in Maharashtra or move to our next assignment,” she said.

For the thousands of these personnel, work is divided into morning, afternoon, and night shifts, each officially eight hours long, though duty often extends beyond that. For security reasons, she declined to disclose shift timings.

She said meets her family for just three months a year — the maximum leave permitted — and is on the move the rest of the time.

“My son sometimes asks why all his friends’ mothers attend school meetings, but I don’t… That’s the nature of my job. I am proud of it,” she said.

While Narela provided relatively comfortable accommodations, others were not as fortunate.

In central Delhi’s Zakir Hussain College New Building, also visited by HT, officers recalled walking into their accommodation, an under-construction building behind the civic centre in Kamla Market, and having had to clean their own lodging upon arrival.

Currently occupied by an ITBP company, personnel from the company and local police cleaned the premises together to make the space “liveable”.

“When we reached on January 17, the place was filled with dust and dirt. It was unliveable,” said a senior ITBP officer from Rae Bareli. “We worked with the local police to clean it up.”

“We tried our best to help them. If they rest well, they will be able to perform their duties efficiently,” a senior Delhi Police officer said.

During HT’s visit to the site, no permanent toilets were visible. Water, meanwhile, was being supplied by the Delhi Jal Board.

“There are only two toilets for 91 people, and they aren’t functional since the building is under construction,” an ITBP officer said. “Delhi Police installed mobile toilets, but our own staff has to clean them.”

Assistant commandant Jashveer Singh, 44, said his company was initially assigned to Zakir Hussain College but found there wasn’t enough space for the jawans. They requested additional rooms from the Delhi Police, he said, but were instead offered alternative lodging in Rohini, which they deemed unsuitable. Singh said that the location in Rohini was again not up to the mark, and the fact that it was quite far from the city’s central locations was also a problem.

“Our jawans are used to all types of lodgings. Comfort is not a priority. They have stayed in extreme weather and without any essentials and still managed without any complaints,” he said.

There were no mattresses in their accommodation.

“We brought our own blankets and sleeping bags,” said a 32-year-old constable from Bihar, waiting for his turn to charge his phone at one of the few available sockets.