IIT-D leads the way of top-performing institutes in Delhi

New Delhi Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. (HT Archive)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D), beat out IIT, Bombay, to rank as the country’s top institution for engineering and technology in 2024, according to the QS World University Rankings that were released on Wednesday.

Globally, IIT-D secured the 26th position in the engineering and technology section, improving on its rank of 45 in 2024 and 48 in 2023.

An IIT-D official said, “Our institution has ranked among the top 30 institutions in the broader subject area of engineering and technology globally and has also emerged as the top institute in the country in the same category. This significant improvement in ranking is a moment of pride.”

Among other top performers in Delhi was the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which secured a rank of 177 in 2025 in the arts and humanities section, improving from ranks of 244 in 2024 and 256 in 2023.

JNU vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said, “JNU is a university that is universal as well as unique, which has been leading knowledge narratives with innovation and originality. This is one of India’s topmost universities, which is leading the way with ‘Nari Shakti’ in Viksit Bharat. Thanks to our dedicated and brilliant faculty, students from every part of India and our non-teaching staff, the university is headed for great achievements.”

Delhi University (DU), meanwhile, improved by 50 ranks in the arts and humanities category, ranking 160 globally, clocking a gradual improvement from ranks of 210 in 2024 and 271 in 2023.

The IIT-D official cited above said that this year, IIT, Bombay, came second due to IIT-D’s strong performance. “In the natural sciences category, the institute (IIT-D) has ranked 146, and in the social sciences and management category, it has secured 75 rank,” the official said.

IIT-D also ranked among the world’s top 100 institutions in 12 specific subjects, including computer science (64), electrical engineering (47), and business and management studies (92).

Vivek Buwa, head of the ranking cell and dean of planning, IIT-D, said, “The QS World University Subject Ranking 2025 for engineering and technology is based on five parameters, namely academic reputation which contributes 40% to the rank, employer reputation which contributes 30%, as well as citations, H-index (a metric that measures a researcher’s productivity) and international research network. The last three parameters each contribute 10%.”

“This year, IIT Delhi has improved its score in each of these five parameters. Notably, there is a significant increase in the score in the employer reputation and international research network parameters,” Buwa said.