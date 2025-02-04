IIT-Delhi: Charges of caste-profiling for placements ‘are incorrect’

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has denied allegations of caste-based discrimination and profiling during campus placements, responding to an inquiry by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). IIT Delhi. (HT Archive)

In its January 29 reply to NCSC’s January 15 notice, IIT-Delhi dismissed the allegations as “completely incorrect and without substance.” NCSC had sought action-taken reports from IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay, and the Union ministry of education following a complaint from IIT alumnus Dheeraj Singh, who claimed SC students faced discrimination during placements.

IIT-Delhi clarified that students’ personal data is auto-populated from admission records and is visible only to the student upon logging into the system.

“No other person, including recruiters, could access this information without the student’s consent,” it stated. This response countered a screenshot presented by Singh, which IIT Delhi called “misleading,” asserting that it merely reflected a student’s own interface.

Singh’s complaint, filed in November 2023, accused placement offices at IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay of discriminatory practices affecting 300 SC students. He urged NCSC to direct IITs to prevent recruiters from compelling SC students to disclose their caste or JEE rank unless reservation benefits applied.

IIT-Delhi reiterated that it does not compile or disclose such information and would have to retrieve it from multiple databases if required.