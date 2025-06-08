IIT-Delhi to start 4-year BTech course in design
IIT Delhi will launch a four-year BTech in design in 2025-26, merging engineering with design thinking for JEE Advanced qualifiers passionate about problem-solving.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi will launch a four-year BTech in design from the 2025–26 academic year, targeting JEE Advanced qualifiers with a passion for creativity, problem-solving and complex socio-technical challenges, the institute said in a statement on Saturday.
The programme, overseen by IIT’s department of design, intends to merge engineering syllabus with design thinking to help students develop solutions to real-world issues. Admission will depend on clearing the design aptitude test named Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED), aside from JEE (Advanced) rankings.
“This is a unique programme crafted especially for empathetic and creative minds intent on understanding socio-technical systems and designing solutions for the wicked problems in these systems,” IIT-Delhi said in a statement. The curriculum blends core design disciplines such as systematic design thinking and research methods with courses from other departments, ensuring a trans-disciplinary approach, IIT said.
Half of the coursework will focus on design while the remainder will leverage IIT-Delhi’s expertise in engineering, management, humanities and policy. “The programme curriculum will pave the way for easy collaboration and harness the existing strengths between the design department and other departments/centres/schools. The aim is to prepare the students in such a way that at the end of the programme they are confident in using design as a vehicle to address problems in industry and society,” IIT-Delhi said.
