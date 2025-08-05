IITs to train Delhi school teachers through Indian Knowledge Systems

School teachers in Delhi will soon have the opportunity to deepen their understanding of India’s rich heritage through a new training programme at two Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), education minister Ashish Sood said on Monday. The initiative, which is likely to be launched in September, aims to connect educators with the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), including philosophy, arts, science, Sanskrit, and ancient texts like the Vedas and Upanishads. Delhi minister Ashish Sood (ANI)

Minister Sood said that under the scheme, selected teachers from government schools will undergo a five-to-seven-day training programme at IIT Mandi and IIT Gandhinagar. “The sessions will cover Ayurveda, Yoga, and other aspects of Indian culture, equipping educators with the tools to help students engage with these traditions,” minister Sood said

In the first phase, at least 50 teachers will participate, divided into 10 groups. Minister Sood said the move seeks to bridge the gap between modern education and India’s intellectual heritage. “By training teachers in these traditions, we hope that a deeper connection between students and their cultural roots is formed,” he said.