Imam Bukhari writes to ASI, seeks help in repairing Jama Masjid finial

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the shahi imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, on Tuesday wrote to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), seeking its assistance in removing and repairing the mosque’s central dome finial, which had come crashing down in the storm on Monday evening.

The 17th-century mosque in the Walled City had suffered damages, including damages to the minaret on the northern end of the mosque, in the downpour and strong winds on Monday, prompting Bukhari to shoot off the letter seeking the ASI’s urgent help.

“…the heavy finial of the main dome of the Jama Masjid got damaged and all of a sudden fell down in two parts during the severe hailstorm that lashed New Delhi lashed yesterday evening. A third big part of the finial is still hanging precariously from the dome and may fall any time. If it falls, it may damage its opposite wall and the two adjacent turrets,” Bukhari wrote to V Vidyavathi, director general, ASI.

The imam added that while the entry of visitors to the mosque premises has been stopped as a safety measure, “immediate removal of the dangerously hanging part of the finial and reinstalling it after repairs is essentially urgent”.

Bukhari urged the ASI to step in and carry out repairs after assessment. “I shall be grateful if, as a special case, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) undertakes this task as expeditiously as the situation warrants,” he wrote.

Built by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan in 1656, Jama Masjid is not an ASI protected monument. The responsibility of the mosque’s maintenance rests with the Delhi Waqf Board. However, as a special case, repairs on Jama Masjid have been carried out, from time to time, by the ASI since 1956.

No repair or conservation efforts have been undertaken at the mosque these past few years. Several portions of the Mughal-era monument have sustained structural damage in the absence of conservation efforts, historians said.

In June 2021, a slab of red sandstone from the minaret collapsed and ended up damaging the courtyard beneath it. Following the incident, Bukhari had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the ASI to inspect the monument and carry out necessary repairs. However, no interventions were made by the ASI. On Tuesday, ASI officials refused to comment on Bukhari’s latest request for intervention.

Amanatullah Khan, chairman, Delhi Waqf Board, along with heritage experts from INTACH also visited the mosque and took stock of the situation.

Last year, during Parliament proceedings, Trinamool Congress MP Sajda Ahmed had asked the culture minister if the government had conducted a survey to assess the damage and the scope of work at Jama Masjid. She also sought details about the funds that ASI had allocated for repairs, if any.

In a written response, tourism minister G Kishan Reddy said the ASI has provided funds for the conservation of Jama Masjid as and when required and he also shared expenditure details on conservation of Jama Masjid between 2017-2020.

Jama Masjid is not the only mosque under the Waqf board that has suffered on account of a tussle between agencies. In 2020, the central dome of the nearly 200-year-old Masjid Mubarak Begum, in the Walled City’s Hauz Qazi, was damaged following heavy rain. Last year, the Delhi Waqf Board inked an agreement with World Monument Fund (WMF) -- a non-profit organisation that provides direct financial and technical support for preservation of heritage sites across the globe – for repairing the dome but work came to a halt in the absence of clearance from the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC).

“We have been writing to the HCC for clearance but things have not moved on the ground. We wrote to them earlier this month as well but to no avail. The HCC wants us to carry out complete conservation of the mosque and not just the dome. All stakeholders need to sit together and resolve these issues,” said a Waqf board official, asking not to be named.

HCC officials did not respond to calls and messages seeking a response on this matter.