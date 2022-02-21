‘In dire straits’: Lala Hardayal library staff unpaid for at least 10 months

Salary delay in civic bodies is nothing new but the plight of the usual victims -- including teachers, doctors and sanitation workers who have protested against 3-4 months’ salary arrears in the past -- pale in comparison to the condition of the employees of the Lala Hardayal municipal heritage library and its branches across the city who have salary arrears pending for 10-14 months and claim it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to run their households.

Set up in 1862, Lala Hardayal municipal heritage library in Chandni Chowk is the oldest public library in the city and has 24 branches across the city -- 15 under North MCD, six under South MCD and three under East MCD. It runs on grants from the three municipal corporations. The library’s governing body has six members from North MCD and one each from South and East MCDs.

Naveen Pawar (46), an attendant at the library situated near old Town Hall in Chandni Chowk, said that salary delays have worsened over the last two years after the onset of the pandemic. “The pendency varies from a year to 14 months, depending on the branches of libraries falling under SDMC, EDMC or North DMC. How do they expect us to meet our expenses and basic needs,” said Pawar.

The city has witnessed several strikes by various sections of municipal workers in the last two years over salary delays. It has even prompted adverse reactions from the Delhi high court, which once said the corporations should “shut shop if it cannot manage resources”. The library staff have not undertaken a protest yet.

Gurmeet Kaur (58), a senior library assistant working at the headquartersfor 35 years, said that the salary delays began around five years ago, adding that pending salaries are paid in lump sump amounts once or twice a year. “I am an old widow living in rented accommodation with no other source of income. Now I am not even able to pay my rent on time. It is always a cause of concern for me to even buy medicines and insulin for my diabetic condition. How can authorities allow 12-14 months’ pendency?” she said.

Puneet Kumar, a library attendant with 17 years of service with library, said, “My salary is pending for 14 months. Forget about getting revised salaries as per the new pay commission, we are not even getting our basic dues. I am facing trouble in supporting the education of my daughter,” said Kumar.

Krishna Kaur, senior library attendant who joined the library in 1989, said that the trifurcation was the root cause of the poor state of the library. “The financial situation deteriorated and now workers are forced to sustain our families by taking money on loans. Workers under North MCD have 14 month pendency while others have 10 month delay,” she added.

A part of Delhi’s history, the library was set up in 1862 when it was a part of the Lawrence Institute, named after the then viceroy of India. The existing building was constructed later, “in grateful recognition of the escape of Lord and Lady Hardinge” who survived a bomb attack in 1912 from Indian revolutionaries while on a procession atop an elephant.

After the Independence, the place was renamed after Lala Hardayal – a revolutionary and the founder of Ghadar party.

With North MCD mayor being head of its governing body after trifurcation, the civic body is primarily responsible for its operations while all three civic bodies are expected to give adequate grant for the meeting of the financial requirement of the library, an official explained.

While North MCD mayor Raja Iqbal Singh did not respond to requests seeking comment, Poonam Parashar Jha, BJP councillor and current nominated secretary of library, pointed out that the municipal corporations are undergoing financial crisis and salaries of even regular employees are pending. “The Delhi government is not providing our share of taxes which has led to the financial crisis. The library is run with our grants, but the first priority is always regular MCD employees,” she said.

Jha said that plans to add more branches of library in the city is on hold due to the financial crunch. “We are trying to secure funds from MPLAD and MLA LAD funds,” she said.

