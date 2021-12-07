In first Delhi riots case conviction, man held guilty of setting house on fire

New Delhi: In the first conviction in the Delhi riots cases, a Delhi court on Monday held a 25-year old man guilty of setting on fire a 73-year old woman’s house in Gokalpuri during the communal violence that erupted in several localities of north-east Delhi in February last year.

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Virender Bhat convicted Dinesh Yadav alias Michael, for being a member of an unlawful assembly, rioting, rioting armed with deadly weapon, house trespass, robbery and mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house. The maximum punishment under these sections entails a jail term of up to ten years.

The court fixed December 22 to pronounce the sentence.

“It is great to share that the first conviction order has been issued today in respect of north-east riot cases,” the PRO office of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP)/North-East said.

A detailed copy of the order was not uploaded on the website of the district court till late Monday evening.

Yadav was arrested in June 2020, and the charges in the case were framed on August 1, 2021. There were 12 prosecution witnesses who were examined during the trial.

According to the prosecution, Yadav was an “active member of the riotous mob” and took active participation in vandalising and setting on fire the house of a 73-year-old woman named Manori on the night of February 25.

The woman, who was the complainant in the matter, alleged that a mob of around 150-200 rioters attacked her house when her family was not present, and looted all the articles including their buffalo.

Earlier, in July, a city court passed its first judgment in the riots cases, and acquitted a man accused of rioting, unlawful assembly, and dacoity. Accused in two cases, that were being probed by the local police, were given clean chit by the court even before the trial started.

Communal clashes broke out in north-east Delhi in February 2020, after a standoff between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and opposers got out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.