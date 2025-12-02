In maiden RS speech, Ramzan highlights Jammu and Kashmir govt’s ‘limited powers’

Chowdry Mohammed Ramzan, the newly elected National Conference (NC) Rajya Sabha member, on Monday highlighted the limited powers of Jammu and Kashmir’s elected government, saying that the authority primarily rests with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He was speaking on behalf of his party to felicitate Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on assuming the role of Rajya Sabha chairman. (ANI)

Ramzan made the remarks in his maiden speech in Rajya Sabha after taking oath as member of the Upper House along with NC leader Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and party treasurer Gurwinder Singh Oberoi alias ‘Shammi’. Oberoi is the first Sikh community member from Kashmir who has been sent to the Rajya Sabha.

The three NC leaders along with BJP’s Sat Sharma were elected to the Rajya Sabha last month. This was the first Rajya Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir since its bifurcation in 2019, filling seats that had remained vacant since 2021.

During his speech, amid interruptions from some members, Ramzan said people had given two-thirds majority to the NC, paving the way for a popular government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Voicing strong dissatisfaction over the limited powers of the elected J&K government, he said, “I would like to say here with great sorrow that all the power is in the hands of LG (Lieutenant Governor). Orders flow from there...”

Ramzan acknowledged that he did not know the chairperson well and said “the biggest thing that many speakers here have said is that you have been a social worker in your life. And no one comes to these big seats unless there is a lot of sacrifice and a history of public service behind it.”