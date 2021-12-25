In view of Omicron, Delhi govt to add 1,500 Covid beds in makeshift hospitals

New Delhi: In view of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Delhi government has taken steps to add over 1,500 more Covid beds at makeshift hospitals in two sports complexes, a banquet hall and a public school.

Two makeshift hospitals have already come up in Yamuna Sports Complex and Commonwealth Games (CWG) Sports Complex, and officials said they will convert the Shehnai banquet hall in Daryaganj and a government school in Rouse Avenue if the need arises.

Officials said the government has also engaged ‘Doctors for You’, an NGO, to get the makeshift hospitals in four facilities up and running.

Dr Rajat Jain, president of ‘Doctors for You’, said 65 beds have been set up at CWG sports complex and 50 beds are ready to admit patients at Yamuna Sports Complex. “CWG village has the capacity for 500 beds and the Yamuna sports complex can accommodate 800 beds. Currently, no patient is admitted at these facilities, but we have kept doctors and healthcare staff on standby so that the facilities are ready to respond to any situation,” said Jain.

Officials said Shehnai banquet hall will have a capacity of 125 beds and 120 more beds will be set up at the Rouse Avenue school.

Additionally, the Yamuna Sports complex facility is attached to four oxygen production plants installed in its premises that can provide non-stop oxygen through the day to 250 beds. Similarly, three oxygen production plants installed at the CWG facility can provide 200 beds with oxygen support for 24 hours.

Dr Jain said that 1,000 oxygen cylinders and 250 oxygen concentrators are also in place as a backup measure for the four facilities.

Dr Suneela Garg, director-professor of community medicine at Maulana Azad Medical College, said the government’s move to enhance infrastructure in advance is a right step but added that it should also focus on home isolation. “Since the symptoms are mild in Omicron cases, people can recover in home isolation by following necessary health protocols,” said Garg.

A health department official, who did not want to be named, said, “Covid care centres played a major role in helping patients with mild symptoms and those who were asymptomatic recover, especially those who did not have adequate facilities for home isolation. A private agency has been engaged for running the four facilities,” the official said.

While Delhi currently has 21,000 hospital beds earmarked to treat Covid-19 patients, this number can be scaled up to 37,000 in days, if required, said state government officials, adding that 100 oxygen beds can be set up in every ward within two weeks if the situation demands. Delhi has 272 municipal wards.

The state’s larger plans involve setting up over 65,000 Covid-19 beds in the coming weeks.

The city’s Covid graph has ticked upwards over the past week, amid global concerns over the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. So far Delhi has detected 64 cases of the variant, according to the Union health ministry. Delhi added 180 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, higher than the 118 reportedthe previous day, showed the state’s daily health bulletin. The new infections came at a test positivity rate of 0.29%, marginally higher than 0.19% on Thursday.

The city has over the past seven days added an average of 100 infections each day, the first time this statistic has touched triple digits since June 28. Compared to this, Delhi added just 31 cases in the seven days ending December 1.

The city endured a punishing fourth wave of Covid-19 infections between April and May that left health infrastructure overrun, overwhelmed medical workers, and led to crematoriums running out of space. Over 760,000 people were infected in that period, while over 13,000 died of the infection between April and May alone. Cases in the city begin to peter out towards the middle of May on the back of a lockdown, which the state government imposed from April 19 onwards.

The state government is also creating a two-month buffer of 32 types of medicines used to treat Covid-19 patients. The government has also revamped the city’s oxygen infrastructure and is working to amp up staff power.