Incessant rainfall triggers heavy traffic congestion across Delhi

Incessant rainfall left several roads waterlogged in the national capital on Wednesday, and several vehicles were seen stuck in massive traffic jams across the city in the peak morning hours.

People commute to work on foot amid heavy rainfall in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Rehearsals and traffic arrangements for the upcoming G20 Summit in September made commuting even more difficult for people as it caused severe congestion on roads beyond the event routes.

Commuters complained of jams on roads from as far as Seemapuri and Chhatarpur on the ends of the city, and till India Gate C-Hexagon and Tilak Marg in the heart of Delhi.

Digital travel maps showed delays of up to 45 minutes on certain stretches despite people attempting alternative routes.

Saurabh Arora, a commuter, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to complain that his vehicle had not moved for 15 minutes on the Tilak Marg from ITO towards India Gate.

Another commuter Kamal Kishor complained of being stuck in a jam for over an hour on the Dilshad Garden flyover.

Similar traffic snarls were witnessed on the Mathura Road, Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Vasant Kunj-Chhatarpur Road, among others.

A senior traffic police officer, however, denied there were jams despite a barrage of complaints on X.

