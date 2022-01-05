Indians violated orders by housing foreign Tablighi Jamaat members during pandemic: Cops to Delhi HC

The Delhi Police on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that Indian nationals, accused of housing foreign Tablighi Jamaat attendees, had violated prohibitory orders imposed on movement of persons to contain the spread of Covid-19 and had contributed to the spread of the life-threatening disease.

Opposing a bunch of pleas by Indian nationals seeking to quash FIRs registered against them for housing foreigners, the city police told justice Mukta Gupta that the members of the Jamaat were supposed to be residing in Nizamuddin Markaz from March 26, 2020 to March 31, 2020 but were found to be present in Chandni Mahal area in Central Delhi on April 1, 2020.

The investigating agency said that the persons accused in the present set of FIRs admitted and accommodated the members of the Jamaat on their premises after the prohibitory order on movement was issued by authorities.

The information was given in a status report in response to the earlier query of the court where it had sought to know about any prohibitory orders in effect during the housing of the foreign nationals.

However, counsel for the petitioners Ashima Mandla refuted the claim and said that the factual stand of the investigating agency was “incongruous”.

The judge granted time to the petitioners to file a rejoinder to the police’s status report and listed the case for next hearing on February 28.

“File rejoinder and written submissions on legal and factual aspects of each case. If facts are disputed, it may be a matter of trial,” the court stated.

In the present set of matters, while some pleas pertain to quashing of FIRs by individuals who had provided refuge to the foreigners in their homes, others concern persons like managing committee members or caretakers of different mosques who provided housing facilities in the mosques under the jurisdiction of Chandni Mahal police station.

The FIRs were registered for alleged commission of offences under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) and other offences under the Indian Penal Code.

In the status report filed in one of the cases, the police stated that a charge sheet had been filed in the case and informed that numerous inspections were carried out in Nizamuddin Markaz during March 26-31, 2020 in connection with another FIR and the foreign nationals in question were found to be residing there.

However, in early April, it received information that several foreign nationals were residing in the Chandni Mahal area and after investigation, “it became clear that the members of the Jamaat had moved from the Markaz in Nizamuddin” which was in derogation of the prohibitory orders by the local authorities, the police claimed.

It added that by accepting and allowing them to reside in the local mosque without any social distancing, the accused also breached the Delhi government order on closing religious places.