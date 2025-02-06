Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India’s 1st bravery award winner steps out to vote

ByVarun Bhandari
Feb 06, 2025 06:56 AM IST

Mehra, who showed up to vote along with his wife, pointed at the civic apathy in Chandni Chowk. “This area is so congested that it’s difficult to even walk

Harish Chandra Mehra, 83, the first recipient of India’s National Bravery Award in 1958 and the first civilian to march in the Republic Day Parade a year later, cast his vote in Chandni Chowk on Wednesday but faced several difficulties.

Harish Chandra Mehra, 83, and his wife. (HT Photo)
Harish Chandra Mehra, 83, and his wife. (HT Photo)

”I had to walk an extra half an hour to get my voter receipt. I’m carrying my voter ID number written on a piece of paper. The management should have been better for senior citizens,” he added.

Mehra, who showed up to vote along with his wife, pointed at the civic apathy in Chandni Chowk. “This area is so congested that it’s difficult to even walk. There’s garbage on the streets, water is an issue here, and pollution is a problem in the whole city. Things are a mess here,” he lamented.

Mehra gained national recognition in October 1957 when, as a 14-year-old scout, he saved India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru from a fire at a Ramleela event. He led Nehru to safety before cutting away burning fabric from the tent, suffering an electric shock in the process.Nehru awarded him the first-ever Bravery Award on February 4, 1958. Mehra got a clerical job for a central government agency and retired in February 2004.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On