India’s 1st bravery award winner steps out to vote

Harish Chandra Mehra, 83, the first recipient of India’s National Bravery Award in 1958 and the first civilian to march in the Republic Day Parade a year later, cast his vote in Chandni Chowk on Wednesday but faced several difficulties. Harish Chandra Mehra, 83, and his wife. (HT Photo)

”I had to walk an extra half an hour to get my voter receipt. I’m carrying my voter ID number written on a piece of paper. The management should have been better for senior citizens,” he added.

Mehra, who showed up to vote along with his wife, pointed at the civic apathy in Chandni Chowk. “This area is so congested that it’s difficult to even walk. There’s garbage on the streets, water is an issue here, and pollution is a problem in the whole city. Things are a mess here,” he lamented.

Mehra gained national recognition in October 1957 when, as a 14-year-old scout, he saved India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru from a fire at a Ramleela event. He led Nehru to safety before cutting away burning fabric from the tent, suffering an electric shock in the process.Nehru awarded him the first-ever Bravery Award on February 4, 1958. Mehra got a clerical job for a central government agency and retired in February 2004.