Intensive night ops by police to bolster security across Delhi

The Delhi Police on Tuesday night carried out an extensive citywide patrolling operation — commonly known as “general gasht” — to bolster security across the national capital, with officers as senior as special commissioners and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) also participating in the exercise. Officers said the theme of the operation was ‘visibility and joint action’, and as part of the exercise, checkpoints and barricades were set up at strategic locations. (HT Archive)

The general gasht began at 9pm, and was scheduled to end at 2am on Wednesday. It was still underway at the time of going to print.

Officers said the theme of the operation was “visibility and joint action”, and as part of the exercise, checkpoints and barricades were set up at strategic locations.

“Maximum staff from all the police stations and all the officers of rank of sub-inspectors and above, besides all staff from sub-divisional and district offices, took part in this patrolling,” special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-2) Madhup Tiwari said. He said the general gasht was “routine” and was aimed at ensuring public safety as well as clamping down on the “nocturnal activities” of criminals.

The security initiative came four days after Union home minister Amit Shah on February 28 convened a high-level law and order meeting. “The enhanced patrolling is intended to ensure public safety and address key security concerns, as outlined during discussions at the Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday (March 1). Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora also actively oversaw security arrangements by visiting various police pickets,” said an officer.

A senior officer who participated in the patrols on Tuesday night said officers from police headquarters and specialised units such as crime, special cell, Metro, railways and police academies also took part in the exercise in their respective areas.

“Staff from different districts or police stations, where the offices of the unit are situated, joined the patrolling in their respective areas. For example, staff from Delhi Police Academy (DPA), Wazirabad joined the general gasht in the north district, while staff from DPA Jharoda Kalan joined in Dwarka district,” he said, asking not to be named.

The officer further stated that the special branch was to collect, crosscheck, and compile data about participation from different police stations and supervisory field offices (sub-division and district) separately, and was to submit the same to the Centralised Police Control Room by 6am on Wednesday.