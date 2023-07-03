‘Envoy’age for change: Diplomats take the lead for a greener future

International Plastic Bag Free Day, celebrated globally today, raises awareness about the adverse impact of plastic and encourages people to cut down on its use. This brings us to the bigger question of doing what you can to save and protect the environment. Envoys lead by example, sharing sustainable practices that they follow personally and professionally as they inspire and give us ideas to make a difference and embrace an eco-friendly life. Ambassadors share sustainable practices that they follow personally and professionally

Vincenzo De Luca, Italian ambassador to India

Our embassy is fully committed to environmentally friendly actions, from the start of a differentiated collection of waste to the care of the garden and green spaces of the compound to the reduction of waste in food consumption to the self-production of vegetables in our kitchen gardens. There are plenty of green choices we are making.

Naor Gilon, Israeli ambassador to India

From a young age in water-scarce Israel, I grasped the significance of water conservation. The water crisis instigated the launch of nationwide campaigns to foster a culture of saving water. These formative lessons remain ingrained in my daily life. Israel, which is 60% desert, has transformed itself into a water powerhouse and is the largest recycler of wastewater in the world, with a recycling rate of 90%. In India, we collaborate with colleagues and local partners to develop innovative and sustainable technologies.

David Pine, New Zealand’s high commissioner to India

The kitchen is one area where small steps can go a long way when it comes to sustainable practices. Segregating and composting kitchen waste, using spent coffee grounds in the garden, swapping cling film for silicone lids, avoiding disposable containers, and reusing glass bottles and jars for storage are some of the things we do at home. We try to opt for eco-friendly options wherever possible, and one product we were pleased to find is compostable poop bags for our dog! We are also working towards making our High Commission compound more sustainable in terms of how resources are managed and used.

Phillip Ackermann, German ambassador to India

Replacing plastic bottles and bags with glass bottles and cloth bags is a small yet significant step to protect our precious environment and end plastic pollution. Let us make ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ our mantra not only today but a way of life.

Freddy Svane, Danish ambassador to India

For me and my family, it has always been a mission in life to reduce our footprint on Mother Earth. We set annual targets to reduce our usage of water and power. Do not let the water go to waste and switch off lights, etc. Likewise, we are very focused on not littering. Waste is collected and segregated for recycling. We were born in an era where plastic is considered fantastic, but people don’t understand the damage it does.

