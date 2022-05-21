It is a planning disaster, says Supreme Court on illegal construction in Delhi

NEW DELHI:The Supreme Court on Friday said that what has occurred in Delhi over the years is a “planning disaster” and rued how single plot houses have been converted into multi-storeyed buildings with authorities looking the other way to such illegalities.

“It is a planning disaster which has occurred in Delhi for several years,” said a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh while dealing with applications filed in the MC Mehta case dealing with sealing of properties misused for commercial purposes.

“Single plot houses are now five-storeyed buildings. Continued monitoring is essential as there is a tendency to repeat such acts (of illegal construction). The authorities look the other way for necessary reasons,” the bench added.

This was the first time a bench presided by justice Kaul was hearing the Delhi sealing matters as these matters were earlier listed before a bench presided by justice L Nageswara Rao, who will demit office in June.

Justice Kaul said that having practised as a lawyer in the Delhi high court and later as a judge, he was aware of how the municipal corporations, Delhi Development Authority and Land and Development office works.

“City evolves over a period of time. Violations have taken place over the years but they must not go unpunished,” the judge remarked as he took up applications filed by property owners aggrieved by the sealing orders passed by the court-appointed monitoring committee.

Senior advocate ADN Rao appearing for the monitoring committee told the court that regularization is permitted on payment of cost. The bench told Rao, “The question is whether a stick is to be wielded to make the authorities do their task and hold them accountable.”

The court was dealing with an application filed by the owner of a Connaught Place property who faced sealing orders from the monitoring committee which directed the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to seal the property. The property situated at G-block in Connaught Place was owned by Dewan and Sons Investment Limited.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora appearing for the property owner said that the court’s May 6 order directed the NDMC not to forcibly evict the applicant for one week while arranging a hearing with the monitoring committee. As this protection was expiring, Arora requested the court for further protection. A bank operating in the said property also moved an application seeking time to move out of the property.

The bench noted that Connaught Place was a commercial area and wondered how the monitoring committee could order sealing as the ambit of the court’s order was restricted to residential properties being used for commercial purposes.

“How can the monitoring committee take action? These are contentious issues. This is a problem concerning the Land and Development Office (L& DO). This is not a residential property used for commercial activity.”

Arora pointed out that the applicant has filed a petition before the Delhi high court against the conversion charge levied by L&DO. The bench directed that pending the decision on the case before the high court, the interim protection granted to the applicant shall continue till there is final adjudication on payment of charges.