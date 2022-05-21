It is a planning disaster, says Supreme Court on illegal construction in Delhi
NEW DELHI:The Supreme Court on Friday said that what has occurred in Delhi over the years is a “planning disaster” and rued how single plot houses have been converted into multi-storeyed buildings with authorities looking the other way to such illegalities.
“It is a planning disaster which has occurred in Delhi for several years,” said a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh while dealing with applications filed in the MC Mehta case dealing with sealing of properties misused for commercial purposes.
“Single plot houses are now five-storeyed buildings. Continued monitoring is essential as there is a tendency to repeat such acts (of illegal construction). The authorities look the other way for necessary reasons,” the bench added.
This was the first time a bench presided by justice Kaul was hearing the Delhi sealing matters as these matters were earlier listed before a bench presided by justice L Nageswara Rao, who will demit office in June.
Justice Kaul said that having practised as a lawyer in the Delhi high court and later as a judge, he was aware of how the municipal corporations, Delhi Development Authority and Land and Development office works.
“City evolves over a period of time. Violations have taken place over the years but they must not go unpunished,” the judge remarked as he took up applications filed by property owners aggrieved by the sealing orders passed by the court-appointed monitoring committee.
Senior advocate ADN Rao appearing for the monitoring committee told the court that regularization is permitted on payment of cost. The bench told Rao, “The question is whether a stick is to be wielded to make the authorities do their task and hold them accountable.”
The court was dealing with an application filed by the owner of a Connaught Place property who faced sealing orders from the monitoring committee which directed the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to seal the property. The property situated at G-block in Connaught Place was owned by Dewan and Sons Investment Limited.
Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora appearing for the property owner said that the court’s May 6 order directed the NDMC not to forcibly evict the applicant for one week while arranging a hearing with the monitoring committee. As this protection was expiring, Arora requested the court for further protection. A bank operating in the said property also moved an application seeking time to move out of the property.
The bench noted that Connaught Place was a commercial area and wondered how the monitoring committee could order sealing as the ambit of the court’s order was restricted to residential properties being used for commercial purposes.
“How can the monitoring committee take action? These are contentious issues. This is a problem concerning the Land and Development Office (L& DO). This is not a residential property used for commercial activity.”
Arora pointed out that the applicant has filed a petition before the Delhi high court against the conversion charge levied by L&DO. The bench directed that pending the decision on the case before the high court, the interim protection granted to the applicant shall continue till there is final adjudication on payment of charges.
-
Bengaluru records coldest day in May amid rain in parts of Karnataka: IMD
It was the coldest day of the decade in Bengaluru in the month of May as unseasonal rains continue to bring down mercury levels in the city, according to the India Meteorological Department . Data from the IMD-Bengaluru shows that the city had a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius and minimum of 17.9 degrees Celsius, which was a departure of -6 and -4 degrees, respectively.
-
Karnataka: Congress slams contractors’ outfit for going silent on ‘corrupt ministers’
The opposition Congress has taken on the Karnataka State Contractors' Association, which had threatened to release details of the ministers involved in corruption in the state. The association on April 13 had said they would expose the corruption of “four to five ministers and around 25 MLAs” if chief minister Basavaraj Bommai doesn't meet them and resolve the issue of kickbacks. Even though the deadline was over, the association didn't release any documents.
-
Excise department issues first ‘home bar’ licence in Ghaziabad district
The excise department issued a home bar licence to a resident of Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, the first such licence to be issued in the district, said officials in the know of the matter on Friday. Excise officials said the Uttar Pradesh government, in its excise policy of 2021-22, introduced a provision for a personal bar, allowing people to keep more than two bottles of liquor at home.
-
Khotachiwadi residents to submit grievance letter to BMC against redevelopment of bungalow
Mumbai: Striving to preserve the 200-year-old heritage precinct of Khotachiwadi in Girgaum, in South Mumbai, its residents will submit a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday urging the civic body to follow-up on its decision to file a First Information Report (FIR) against unauthorised demolition and the plan for the redevelopment of a bungalow in the precinct.
-
Owner of Korean restaurant booked for serving liquor without licence in Noida
The owner of newly opened Korean restaurant in Sector 153 has been booked for serving liquor without a licence, said police on Friday. “During a routine check of bars and restaurants, a Korean restaurant — 'The fine Korean Dine & Hoolala Korean BBQ Chicken', located in Vardhman Tower in Sector 153, was found serving liquor to its customers without a bar licence,”rB Singh, district excise officer, Gautam Budh Nagarh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics