It’s a century! DU revels in centenary celebrations

It’s not everyday that one gets to witness the centenary celebrations of one’s university. And that’s what instilled pride in the current batch of students at Delhi University (DU,) who headed to North Campus on a Sunday morning to witness the unveiling of the much-talked about ₹100 commemorative coin and centenary stamp.

The celebrations planned on the 100 year completion of the varsity kicked off in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Minister of Education, and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, and vice chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh. Congratulating everyone for the “progress and growth of the university” that has made it one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the country, Naidu delivered a heartwarming speech. “I really believe what the Vice President said about DU not just being an educational institute but an emotion. And being a part of DU is a great honour,” shares Abhishek Rajvanshi, a student of English (Hons) at Dyal Singh College.

The ceremony also witnessed a soulful musical performance. This laid the perfect start to year-long celebrations, which will include plantation of 100 trees at 100 locations, adoption of a centenary village with attainable goals, and much more. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Rajvanshi was one of the few students from off campus colleges that came especially to attend the event. “It feels great to be a part of DU and be one of the few students attending the centenary celebration,” says Yashika Sharma, first-year BCom (Prog) student at Dyal Singh College, and her college mate Himanshi Narula, a student of English (Hons), adds: “Aisa chance first year ke bacchon ko kahan milta hai... I feel so lucky to be a part of this historic moment! I had only heard how big DU is. Today, I’ve witnessed it first hand!”

Also feeling grateful to be a part of DU, Ananya Baghel, a first-year BA (Prog) student of Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women, shares, “What started with three colleges is today a renowned educational institute. I feel blessed to have been part of this university and its centenary celebrations.” And her college mate, Yashika Sharma, a second-year student of BCom (Hons), adds: “I’m a part of NSS and that made it possible for me to be part of this grand celebration. From coming to campus and now being one of the few to witness the start of DU’s 100 year celebrations, yeh semester best raha.”

Not everyone could be present for the physical celebrations, but ensured to not miss out on the virtual telecast. “I wasn’t lucky enough to be a part of the on-ground celebrations but I, along with my PG friends who are also from DU, followed everything on the live webcast,” says Jayantika Rawat, a second-year student of Political Science (Hons) at Ramjas College, adding: “We feel so lucky to be a part of an institute that has been an important part of India’s history. It will play a great role in India’s future as well, is what I strongly believe in, and feel ecstatic to witness it myself.”

