Jamia student molested near gate; university responds with security upgrade plan

PTI |
Apr 28, 2025 07:32 PM IST

A student group alleged the incident happened in front of security staff who failed to act and highlighted major lapses in campus security.

A woman day-scholar at the Jamia Millia Islamia was allegedly molested near a campus gate on Sunday night and the accused has been arrested, police said here.

Security personnel deployed outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University given students' protest in New Delhi. (File)(PTI )
Security personnel deployed outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University given students' protest in New Delhi. (File)(PTI )

In a statement, the university said the incident was "unfortunate and strongly condemnable" and swift action was taken in the matter.

The JMI administration reiterated its "zero-tolerance" policy towards any form of violence against women, even as a student organisation alleged that the incident took place in full view of security staff who failed to intervene and claimed serious lapses in campus security.

According to the JMI official, the incident occurred on Sunday night when a woman student reported being molested near Gate No. 8 of the campus. The university’s proctorial and security teams, along with the Security Advisor and Chief Proctor, immediately alerted the Jamia Nagar Police Station. Police personnel quickly arrived at the university gate and apprehended the accused, it said,

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , and the accused is currently in police custody with further investigation underway into the matter.

"The university addressed the situation promptly yesterday night itself. The perpetrator was immediately nabbed, and university authorities have taken multiple rounds of the campus, patrolling every nook and corner, to ensure that the campus remains peaceful and secure," the JMI statement said.

It added that senior officials, including the Vice Chancellor, have been conducting regular rounds to reassure students, especially women, of their safety.

The administration reiterated its "zero-tolerance" policy towards any form of violence against women and emphasised its commitment to maintaining law and order on campus.

Meanwhile, the All India Students’ Association criticised the university’s handling of campus security.

AISA alleged that the incident took place in full view of security staff, who failed to intervene and allowed the perpetrator to enter the campus without action.

"This appalling incident comes on the heels of another major security lapse last month at the Hall of Girls Residence," the statement said.

It accused the university of creating an atmosphere of impunity through apathy and inaction and alleged that the current security regime is more focused on the surveillance of students than ensuring their safety.

AISA demanded a transparent investigation, strict action against the perpetrator, and accountability for the security personnel who allegedly failed in their duty.

"Safety is a right and not a privilege," the student outfit said in the statement, calling for urgent measures to protect students, especially women and marginalised groups.

News / India News / Jamia student molested near gate; university responds with security upgrade plan
