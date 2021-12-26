Jewar airport: Land acquisition for second phase to begin in January

Noida: The process to acquire land for the second phase of the Noida International Airport project in Jewar will begin in January next year, district administration officials aware of the development said on Sunday, adding that the Uttar Pradesh government has already approved the social impact assessment report for the new phase on December 17.

The officials said the report, prepared by the district administration and Gautam Buddha University, was sent to the state government in July. Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tiwari reviewed the report on the project’s impact on farmers in the region, and approved it on December 17, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Jewar airport on November 25. The greenfield project is billed to be the the largest in India, and will be the National Capital Region’s third, after the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and the civilian terminal at Ghaziabad’s Hindon airport.

The second phase of the Jewar airport envisages setting up the third runway, and a commercial maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft centre.MRO units ensure service worthiness of an aircraft with facilities for inspection and maintenance.

Two runway pavements are being developed in the first phase, which is to be completed soon, said the officials. The first phase of the project, which will be fully implemented in four separate phases, is scheduled to be done by September 29, 2024.

Officials on Sunday said the land for the second phase will be acquired in Karauli Bangar, Dayanatpur, Kureb, Ranhera, Mundhera and Nagla Hukum Singh villages.

“We will start the land acquisition process from January. We will organise camps at the six villages on January 7,8 and 10 to take the consent of the farmers, who are likely to be affected by the land acquisition process. The suggestions and objections of those opposing the project will be noted down for suitable remedial action,” said Balram Singh, additional district magistrate (land acquisition), Gautam Budh Nagar.

The state government has already handed over 1,334 hectares in Jewar to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) -- a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which has been incorporated as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to develop Jewar airport -- last year.

According to the agreement, the government has to provide 1,363 hectares to the subsidiary adjacent to the existing airport site for the third runway and further expansion.

Meanwhile, the state government has rejected the demand by farmers of Karauli Bangar village to keep their area of the project. Objections have also been raised by residents of Nagla Hukum Singh, whose entire village is to be acquired.

The villagers have said they will decide their next move in the future.

“We will organise a meeting with the farmers, and then decide if we will file a plea in the high court or we will approach the state government for excluding our village from the project area,” said Mukesh Kumar, a farmer from Nagla Hukum Singh village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON