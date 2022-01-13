JNU academic council nod for common entrance test from next year

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Academic Council (AC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to implement the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for admission from the 2022-23 academic session, amid protests from teachers’ and students’ groups.

Confirming the development, JNU vice-chancellor (VC) M Jagadesh Kumar posted on Twitter: “JNU Academic Council decides that JNU admissions for different academic programmes in 2022-2023 academic session will be through Common University Entrance Examination to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).”

In a written statement issued on Wednesday, Jayant K Tripathi, director of admissions, JNU, said that the university had “endorsed its earlier decision to hold the entrance examination through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into various academic programmes for 2022-23.”

Tripathi said that the decision taken on Wednesday is in conformity with an earlier decision taken at the 157th AC meeting in March last year, when it had decided to adopt and admit students through CUET whenever the NTA goes ahead with it.

Recently, the Delhi University also decided to hold admissions from the next academic session through the CUET.

The JNU AC decision comes a day after 111 faculty members from the university on Tuesday issued a statement, seeking further discussion on CUET, noting that it requires “extensive deliberations”. Many JNU faculty members are of the view that the one-size-fits-all approach espoused by the CUET is not suited for a university like JNU that offers a number of unique interdisciplinary programmes. The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) had also opposed the proposal for the implementation of CUET.

While the administration did not directly address the apprehensions raised by faculty members and JNUSU, it said that “misinformation spread by a few faculty members about CUET was noted by the Academic Council and deplored.”

The university added that during the meeting on Wednesday, a large number of AC members pointed out that the CUET would provide a level-playing field to students from across the country, and reduce the hassle of taking multiple entrance examinations.

While condemning the manner in which the proposal was rushed through, JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) said that the VC did not allow some AC members to raise questions in the meeting. JNUTA also denied the university’s claim that the decision on the adoption of CUET had already been taken in the 157th meeting of the Academic Council. “A perusal of the minutes of the 157th AC meeting clearly shows that this was not even listed on the agenda of that meeting. It was only part of one of the several recommendations of the advisory committee on admissions which recommended that ‘in case of receiving any direction from MoE/UGC, the University will accordingly adapt and admit students through CUCET’,” said JNUTA president Milap Sharma and secretary Moushumi Basu in a joint statement on Wednesday. They said that the VC had acted in an authoritarian manner and muted speakers who wanted to question the proposal.

An AC member who attended the meeting on Wednesday said that one admission test for all universities would lead to a dilution of the process that the university had followed so far. “Instead of holding a detailed discussion, the proposal was rushed through without understanding how the system of deprivation points (to assess eligibility based on an applicant’s socio-economic background) and other frameworks in place will work under a common entrance system. A detailed discussion was not undertaken to understand how a common entrance would work for JNU that offers unique programmes,” he said.

JNUSU on Wednesday said that student representatives had not been involved in the decision process. Seeking that the proposal for the implementation of CUET be rejected, JNUSU said that there were fears that issues, such as discrepancies in question papers and delay in declaration of results, will surface.