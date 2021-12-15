JNU faculty alleges irregularities in PhD admissions

New Delhi: A group of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) faculty members has written to the chancellor on Tuesday alleging “irregularities” in the interview process for the selection of PhD candidates this year, and sought an “impartial” inquiry in the matter.

The letter comes three days after the JNU students’ union (JNUSU) on Sunday alleged that several candidates from “marginalised sections” who appeared for the interview were given “very low” marks. According to the JNU admission policy, candidates seeking admission in PhD courses have to appear for a viva-voce or interview after clearing an entrance exam. The entrance exam and viva have 70:30 weightage.

In a letter to the JNU chancellor VK Saraswat on Tuesday, six faculty members from the University’s Centre for Economic Studies and Planning (CESP) in the school of social sciences (SSS), said, “The undersigned faculty seek your urgent immediate intervention to ensure an impartial enquiry into the way that the viva-voce/interview process for selection of candidates to the Centre’s PhD programme in the current academic year (2021-22) was organised, and to initiate steps for correcting any distortions in the selections that might have resulted from it.”

The faculty members alleged that a completely “non-transparent and arbitrary process” was followed in the Center during both rounds of interviews, the first of which was held between October 26 and November 3, and second between November 25 and 27.

None of the signatories to the letter wanted to be named.

The vice-chancellor did not respond to messages seeking a comment. A senior university official, who asked not to be named, said, “Allegations will be looked into as per rules and procedures.”

On Monday, JNU issued a statement and refuted allegations of discrimination in the interview process, and added that the institution follows “a fair, transparent and inclusive admission policy”.

In the letter, the faculty membes also cited an example of a candidate who had done a postgraduate programme from the concerned Center and topped his batch, but did not get through the PhD interview. “This candidate was interviewed in the first round after successfully clearing the UFC’s JRF Examination. However, he did not make the final list of admissions because the average marks he secured in the interview (as announced in the result notified to him) were low,”the faculty members said in the letter.

“Three of the five faculty members who were on the board which interviewed him, then went on record before the entire faculty and the chairperson expressing their astonishment at his average mark because they recalled his excellent performance in the interview and that they had awarded him high marks However, on this matter too there has been no response from the chairperson and no explanation has been forthcoming,” they said in the letter.

When contacted, chairperson of the Center Shakti Kumar said, “The center followed all the norms and took every measure to keep the interview process transparent. We give average marks given by all committee members during the interview process.”

In its statement on Monday, the JNU said, “The JNU categorically rejects the reports in certain sections of media alleging discrimination against PhD aspirants from marginalised sections of the society.... The university follows a fair, transparent and inclusive admission policy which is the foundation of its proven academic excellence.”