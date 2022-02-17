Juniors rue as Jamia campus reopens for final year students

After the announcement of a phase wise reopening of Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI), some students are happy that they’ll get to finally return to campus physically. The dates for return to campus, as decided are, March 2 for final year postgraduate students, and March 15 for final year undergraduate students. But, many others who had been eager to return to their classrooms, which had shifted online for last two years due to the pandemic, say they are still unhappy. Some even express feeling sad about the authorities not immediately reopening the hostels due to ongoing maintenance work.

“It was already known since the phased reopening announcement that classes for final year students would go offline first. Let’s see what they decide for intermediate UG students, it’s likely classes won’t open this semester for us at all,” says Umar Masud, third-year student of BTech. “Our online semester has begun already, and if the college goes offline then a change in between the schedule would be quite difficult to make, both for the students as well as the teachers, I feel. So we shouldn’t rush into a decision because students from all over the country need to travel and settle here if things have to go offline,” opines Masud.

For Amber, a second-year BA (Hons) English student, college is still far from reopening. She reminisces how college is the only place where she could feel true freedom. “But online classes came and took up more than half of my college life,” she says, disgruntled at the pandemic situation that forced most educational institutions to go virtual. “I’m a class representative and have been contacted by many representations from other departments to boycott online classes because we wish for the college to reopen soon for us as well. My batchmates had a meeting about the same, and found out that a majority of us want offline classes. We want the administration to reopen the campus, but not hastily and while considering the concerns of outstation students as well,” adds Amber.

The university authorities had previously indicated that in the first phase of reopening, PhD scholars in their final year, physiotherapy students, dentistry and other final-year students will be given priority to physically return to the campus. Hence, the pleas of students enrolled in these courses, which require loads of practical work, are more intense. Feeling upset about not being in the list of those allowed to return to physical college at the moment, Mohd Faizan, a third-year student of BTech (Electronics and Communication) opines: “It’s far very tough for us to examine a topic like engineering absolutely online. It requires sensible and offline interaction. We’re being disadvantaged of the use of campus facilities including library and laboratory in the present day instructional session. Like others, I’m also looking forward to a campus life, which is obviously the best part of being in a central university. If our classes were offline, we would have made a lot of connections and gained a lot as compared to what we learned online.”

“I’m enrolled in a vocational course of medical laboratory science, and we have a lot to deal with practicals. But due to Covid, we have been doing our practical course online,” says Taufique Akhtar, second-year BSc student, adding, “We have so far done three semesters online. A lot has been compromised in these three semesters. With zero practical knowledge, how are we supposed to work on ground? I had to even compromise with internship, and go for an unpaid internship at my home town in Bihar. It’s enough now! All my classmates have decided to boycott the existing online classes. And our demands are simple, we want the university to reopen and give us the experience we paid for and deserve.”

