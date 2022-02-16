Kala Ramachandran takes over as Gurugram’s police commissioner

Kala Ramachandran took over as police commissioner of Gurugram on Tuesday. She met with senior police officers and directed them to work with mutual respect, inculcate soft skills among the staff, and analyse the latest trends in crime for better policing. The commissioner also directed deputy commissioners of police and assistant commissioners of police to address all pending issues.

Ramachandran said the police will focus on making commuting safer and ensure proper deployment of personnel on major intersections and key stretches where accidents are reported.

She instructed police teams to increase drink driving checks across the city. “We will monitor the streamlining of traffic, junction improvement and other aspects of traffic management closely. The police’s priority will be to ensure law and order prevails, but not at the cost of the welfare of the people,” she said.

She spoke of the increase in white-collar crime across districts and said police need to plan campaigns to make people aware of cyber fraud. “We aim to make sure citizens do not fall prey to lucrative schemes online or calls they receive from people posing as executives of insurance companies and banks. As per our data, Gurugram Police receives over 300 cyber fraud complaints in a month,” she said.

The new commissioner also directed all station house officers to be on their best behaviour when dealing with complainants. “Good behaviour solves a lot of the complainants’ anxiety. We need to build that trust so that people do not think twice before approaching the police,” she said.

Ramachandran also discussed the ongoing investigation of important cases, including the collapse of multiple ceilings in a building in Chintels Paradiso, Sector 109. “I am gathering information on all ongoing cases and working on how police can serve residents better. We will focus on filing clear reports and collecting all evidence from the spot. We will plan special training for station house officers and personnel involved in the investigations,” she said.

The new commissioner directed station house officers to hold regular meetings with members of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in their respective areas to discuss their issues and come up with solutions. “Residents are very concerned about burglaries and chain snatching in their areas, and we will start a beat system to prevent such occurrences. We will give residents the responsibility to keep a watch on closed houses and on suspicious movement in their areas,” she said.

The commissioner said that the police will work on a mechanism wherein residents can follow up on their complaints and can speak with the station house officers or investigating officers concerned to know the status of and receive regular updates in their cases.

