Karol Bagh fire: FIR cites negligence; culprits not identified

Lack of “proper fire safety measures” and failure “to take requisite steps for public safety” prima facie led to the fire at the Vishal Mega Mart outlet in Karol Bagh last week in which two customers were killed, the first information report (FIR) lodged in the matter states, officers aware of the development said. Firefighters carried out cooling operations after a fire broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

The FIR, registered at Karol Bagh police station under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, does not mention against whom it has been lodged, a police officer said, asking not to be identified.

No arrest was made in the case till late Tuesday evening.

Investigators are also yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire that broke out last Friday. Besides, a detailed inspection of the five-storey building where the multi-chain departmental store was still pending owing to “excess heat at the site”.

There were unanswered questions too: who owned the building, and did the owner/owners have the mandatory trade licence for running the commercial activities. Officers said they have written to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to seek this information.

“Despite it being four days since the fire, spot inspection and evidence collection procedures have not been carried out due to excessive heat generated from the huge pile of gutted fabrics, household, and kitchen items lying on first to fifth floors of the building. The heat is such that forensic experts are not able to access the floors. Moreover, the building has also weakened due to the blaze, and the entire basement is filled with water that was used to douse the flames,” said another police officer associated with the probe, requesting not to be identified.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan said, “Our investigations are on to establish the exact cause of the fire and fix responsibility for the negligence that claimed two lives.”

On Saturday, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) had said that no fire safety arrangements were found at the outlet, and it also lacked a fire no-objection certificate (NOC).

At least 93 people, including 70 customers, were inside the departmental store when the fire broke out around 6.30pm on Friday. Two customers were found dead after the flames were doused -- a 25-year-old man was found inside the building’s elevator, while a charred body of a 30-year-old man was found on the second floor.