Karol Bagh likely to get waste-to-art park; to be spread over 9 acres, will cost 27 cr

Delhi may get another theme park in the heart of the city’s commercial hub in Karol Bagh.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is planning to set up its own waste-to-art facility ‘World park project’ in Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh area. The facility, inspired by South MCD’s waste-to-art parks, will be spread over nine acres and is expected to cost around ₹27.14 crore, a senior official from the horticulture department of the North body said.

The World Park will feature 25 replicas of iconic monuments and structures from all around the world. Municipal commissioner Sanjay Goel has conveyed the project details of the ambitious project to the standing committee for further through a letter dated January 14, 2022.

HT has seen a copy of the park’s detailed project report.

Goel has proposed 13 three-dimensional structures which will be re-created using scrap, and another 12 structures that will be developed in two dimensional replicas. Some of the key attractions of the park will include replicas of The Great Sphinx at Giza (Egypt), The Great Wall of China, The Great Buddha of Kamakura from Japan, The Sydney Opera House, The Little Mermaid from Copenhagen (Denmark), Sagrad Familia in Barcelona (Spain), Brandenburg gate from Berlin, Stonehenge (Wiltshire, England), Pompeii from Rome, The Louvre (Paris), Easter Island in Polynesian Triangle of Chile and The Trevi Fountain in Rome.

“The list of 3D replicas includes a replica of Statue of Unity Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel from Gujarat which is the world’s tallest statue and is a wonder of the world in its own right,” official stated. Other structures include Angkor Vat, The Forbidden City, Hagia Sophia and Mount Rushmore.

In the letter to the standing committee, Goel said large amount of waste such as old vehicles dumped in the municipal yards may used to create the park on the lines of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder Park located in Sarai Kale Khan.

A north MCD official said that Ajmal Khan park is spread over an area of 24 acres. “Surrounded by dense residential and commercial areas, Ajmal Khan park has great potential for tourism development. The theme park will also increase tourist arrivals and boost trade and commerce in the surrounding areas. The project is proposed to be executed on build-finance-operate and transfer basis with a private player being allowed to run it for 20 years. The consultant has submitted the project report, and the matter is likely to be taken up in next standing committee,” official added.

