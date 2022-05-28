Kejriwal calls on new L-G, says will work together for Delhi’s growth
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called upon newly appointed lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and both agreed to work together for the betterment of people and the development of the national capital.
After the meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, Kejriwal said, “We discussed several issues and decided to work together for the development of Delhi and the betterment of the people of Delhi.” The chief minister added that the elected government’s coordination with Saxena’s predecessor Anil Baijal was good and it will be good with the new L-G as well.
Later, Saxena posted images on Twitter of his meeting with Kejriwal and said, “…We discussed various issues pertaining to the development of Delhi and the welfare of its people.”
After being sworn in as the 22nd L-G of Delhi on Thursday, Saxena said communal harmony was his priority, besides fighting pollution and developing Delhi as a beautiful city. He also stressed that he will be active in the field rather than staying put in Raj Niwas. Saxena said that he will work as the “local guardian (L-G)” of every resident of Delhi rather than just Delhi constitutional head.
Sticking to his word, Saxena continued his road and civic infrastructure inspection for the second consecutive day on Friday and inspected the stretch from Raj Niwas to Connaught Place with senior government officials. He instructed officials to immediately undertake watering of dry plants, pruning of haphazardly growing trees, removal of garbage and waste lying by the road, repair of broken pavements, replacement of broken flowerpots, and installing median grilles on some stretches, the L-G’s office said in a statement.
Saxena had carried out a similar inspection of road and civic infrastructure from Connaught Place to IGI airport soon after the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.
During Friday’s inspection, the L-G stopped at Vikas Bhawan, Chandagi Ram Akhara, Monastery-ISBT, the over bridge connecting Geeta Colony on the road behind the Samadhi complex, the turn towards ITO near Firoz Shah Kotla stadium and Sikandra Road. “The L-G pointed out the haphazardly growing plants, dried up vegetation, litter and garbage, mounds of construction waste left on the roadside after drain de-silting, construction waste on central verges, and broken footpaths,” the LG’s office said.
“The LG directed that all repair works should be undertaken only between midnight and 5 am, so as to not inconvenience people, road traffic or commuters and ensure that results are visible within 15 days,” an official said, asking not to be named.
Centre appoints Bhupinder Singh Bhalla as new DMC chairperson
Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, a 1990 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer and the current additional chief secretary (home) of Delhi, was on Friday appointed the new chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council. Bhalla's appointment is the latest in a series of key administrative changes and appointments to be effected in Delhi over the past one week. Bhalla has held several important assignments in past, serving both Central and Delhi governments in various capacities.
Sambhajiraje withdraws from Rajya Sabha polls fray, attacks CM for not keeping his word
A descendant of King Shivaji, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, on Friday announced to withdraw from the contest for the Rajya Sabha elections and accused chief minister Uddhav Thackeray of not keeping his promise to back him. Shiv Sena, however, dismissed Sambhajiraje's allegation, with party MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut saying the issue of the sixth seat had ended for them and they would not comment further on it. Each candidate needs 42 votes to get elected.
Delhi HC restrains rogue website from using HT Media Limited’s domain name
New Delhi: The Delhi high court has restrained a rogue website from using a deceptively similar domain as that of Hindustan Times, saying that the former intends to encash on the goodwill of HT Media Limited. It alleged that the said website was also engaged in reproducing, publishing, and making available news, articles, stories and columns created and published by the plaintiffs (HT Media Limited) on their website www.hindustantimes.com.
Death of retd SI’s son: Cops to conduct polygraph test of suspects in 3.5-yr-old case
Around three and a half years after the mysterious death of the son of a retired sub-inspector in Janakipuram, the Lucknow police have decided to conduct the polygraph test of three suspects in the case, said senior police officials. The officials said the decision was taken after failing to find any evidence against the three suspects mentioned in the FIR and the investigation was heading towards the dead end.
Two contractual staff at Delhi airport among 3 held for gold smuggling
Three persons, two of them contractual employees of the Airport Health Organisation, were apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for trying to smuggle in gold, estimated to worth around ₹76 lakh, customs officers said on Friday. Customs commissioner Zubair Riaz Kamili, confirmed the arrests and the Delhi customs said on Thursday, two APHO employees were caught helping an Indian passenger from Saudi Arabia smuggle the gold into the country.
