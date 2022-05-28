Kejriwal calls on new L-G, says will work together for Delhi’s growth

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called upon newly appointed lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and both agreed to work together for the betterment of people and the development of the national capital.

After the meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, Kejriwal said, “We discussed several issues and decided to work together for the development of Delhi and the betterment of the people of Delhi.” The chief minister added that the elected government’s coordination with Saxena’s predecessor Anil Baijal was good and it will be good with the new L-G as well.

Later, Saxena posted images on Twitter of his meeting with Kejriwal and said, “…We discussed various issues pertaining to the development of Delhi and the welfare of its people.”

After being sworn in as the 22nd L-G of Delhi on Thursday, Saxena said communal harmony was his priority, besides fighting pollution and developing Delhi as a beautiful city. He also stressed that he will be active in the field rather than staying put in Raj Niwas. Saxena said that he will work as the “local guardian (L-G)” of every resident of Delhi rather than just Delhi constitutional head.

Sticking to his word, Saxena continued his road and civic infrastructure inspection for the second consecutive day on Friday and inspected the stretch from Raj Niwas to Connaught Place with senior government officials. He instructed officials to immediately undertake watering of dry plants, pruning of haphazardly growing trees, removal of garbage and waste lying by the road, repair of broken pavements, replacement of broken flowerpots, and installing median grilles on some stretches, the L-G’s office said in a statement.

Saxena had carried out a similar inspection of road and civic infrastructure from Connaught Place to IGI airport soon after the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

During Friday’s inspection, the L-G stopped at Vikas Bhawan, Chandagi Ram Akhara, Monastery-ISBT, the over bridge connecting Geeta Colony on the road behind the Samadhi complex, the turn towards ITO near Firoz Shah Kotla stadium and Sikandra Road. “The L-G pointed out the haphazardly growing plants, dried up vegetation, litter and garbage, mounds of construction waste left on the roadside after drain de-silting, construction waste on central verges, and broken footpaths,” the LG’s office said.

“The LG directed that all repair works should be undertaken only between midnight and 5 am, so as to not inconvenience people, road traffic or commuters and ensure that results are visible within 15 days,” an official said, asking not to be named.

