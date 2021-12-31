Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Kejriwal govt’s objections made GST Council defer hike on textiles: Sisodia
delhi news

Kejriwal govt’s objections made GST Council defer hike on textiles: Sisodia

He said the Central government should pay special attention to the textile industry, which is one of the important pillars of the Indian economy
Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (HT archive)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 10:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The GST (goods and services tax) Council meeting, chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday deferred its decision to hike the tax on textiles from 5% to 12%, following objections from states and officials from the industry. The GST rate hike on textiles was to come into effect from 1 January.

Soon after the Union government deferred the proposed hike on textiles, the Delhi government came out with a statement saying that the objections raised by the Kejriwal government against the proposed hike played a key role. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had demanded the rollback of the proposed hike, throwing their weight behind the lakhs of small traders who have been protesting against the increase in tax rates on textiles.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the Central government should pay special attention to the textile industry, which is one of the important pillars of the Indian economy. “Four crore people of the country are employed in this industry. This way, the industry is running 4 crore families. There are huge job opportunities in this industry. Food, clothes and shelter are the basic needs of every human being. Therefore,... the Niti Aayog should make a policy for the textile industry by taking the common man into consideration,” said Sisodia.

RELATED STORIES

“The Kejriwal government will oppose every decision that is not in the welfare of the common man... the proposed hike in GST of textiles will directly impact the common man...Currently, a 5% tax is charged for a piece of cloth worth 1,000...the government had announced to raise it to 12% in the coming year. This would have disrupted the budget of a common man,” added Sisodia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP