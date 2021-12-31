Kejriwal govt’s objections made GST Council defer hike on textiles: Sisodia

The GST (goods and services tax) Council meeting, chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday deferred its decision to hike the tax on textiles from 5% to 12%, following objections from states and officials from the industry. The GST rate hike on textiles was to come into effect from 1 January.

Soon after the Union government deferred the proposed hike on textiles, the Delhi government came out with a statement saying that the objections raised by the Kejriwal government against the proposed hike played a key role. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had demanded the rollback of the proposed hike, throwing their weight behind the lakhs of small traders who have been protesting against the increase in tax rates on textiles.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the Central government should pay special attention to the textile industry, which is one of the important pillars of the Indian economy. “Four crore people of the country are employed in this industry. This way, the industry is running 4 crore families. There are huge job opportunities in this industry. Food, clothes and shelter are the basic needs of every human being. Therefore,... the Niti Aayog should make a policy for the textile industry by taking the common man into consideration,” said Sisodia.

“The Kejriwal government will oppose every decision that is not in the welfare of the common man... the proposed hike in GST of textiles will directly impact the common man...Currently, a 5% tax is charged for a piece of cloth worth ₹1,000...the government had announced to raise it to 12% in the coming year. This would have disrupted the budget of a common man,” added Sisodia.