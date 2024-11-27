Kejriwal hosts sanitation workers for tea

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday invited a group of sanitation workers to have tea with him at his residence — a major outreach to the Dalit community before the Delhi assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year. Arvind Kejriwal during his meeting with sanitation workers at his residence on Wednesday. (Arvind Kejriwal-X)

Kejriwal also urged other AAP leaders to invite sanitation workers around their houses for tea.

“Today I invited the sanitation workers of my area to my home for tea. I talked to them about their joys and sorrows. I understood the challenges they face in their lives. They serve us with a smile every day, keep our area clean. You should also invite them to your home, spend time with them. Only when we all come together, our dream of a clean and beautiful Delhi will be fulfilled,” he wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

The AAP chief also shared pictures of his meeting sanitation workers.

The Delhi assembly has 70 seats, of which 12 are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. Currently, the AAP represents all 12 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, accused the AAP chief of “political event management”.

Kejriwal, in his interaction with sanitation workers, spoke about the various schemes that the AAP government in Delhi has introduced for the underprivileged communities.

“For SC and Dalit children, we introduced the Jai Bhim Scheme, which offers free coaching for higher education after Class 12. Coaching costs lakhs of rupees, but we provide it free of charge for talented children from underprivileged communities. I urge you to dream big for your children and give them the best education possible. If there’s any shortfall, whether in government schemes or resources, I will personally ensure it is taken care of,” he said.

He also said that after coming to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the AAP has ensured that sanitation workers get their salary on time

In response, the BJP said that Kejriwal’s meeting with the sanitation workers was an eyewash.

“Arvind Kejriwal is a master of political event management. He very well knows that he has lost his political connection with the Balmiki community… He invited a small delegation of around 15 safai karamcharis regularly associated with his party activities… Kejriwal didn’t allow Media entry into his house as he knew that safai karamcharis are not happy with him,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.