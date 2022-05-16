Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kejriwal to meet MLAs to discuss countering ‘bulldozer politics’

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of the party’s Delhi MLAs on Monday morning to discuss the ongoing alleged “bulldozer politics” by the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations, party leaders aware of the matter said
Published on May 16, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

They said the AAP is looking to chart out a political counterstrategy. The meeting was earlier called on Saturday, but was postponed due to the Mundka fire tragedy.

The AAP has alleged that the ongoing anti-encroachment drive by the three civic bodies is “selective and targeting the poor while the encroachments done by BJP leaders were left untouched.

The “bulldozer politics” has triggered a fresh face-off between AAP and the BJP with the deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia urging the Union home minister Amit Shah to halt further demolitions in the Capital until investigations are carried out against functionaries of the civic bodies.

