Kejriwal’s rent aid proposal during 2020 lockdown not enforceable: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said the statement made by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to financially assist tenants in payment of rent during the Covid lockdown will not be enforceable in law, and held that a Delhi high court judgment passed in July last year directing the Delhi government to act on its promise was wrong in law.

The order came on an appeal filed by two slum dwellers in Palam village who challenged an order of September 27 passed by a two-judge bench of the Delhi high court, staying the July 22 judgment passed earlier by a single-judge bench.

Dismissing the appeal, the bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, “How can you apply promissory estoppel (enforcement of a promise) on a statement by the chief minister? There has to a policy decision and a notification issued in this regard. We have seen the order of the high court (passed by single judge). It is incorrect in law.”

The court read out the portions of the statement made by Delhi chief minister on March 29, 2020, four days after the nationwide lockdown was imposed. It said that if the tenants are not in a position to pay their rent due to their poor financial condition, the Delhi government will pay the rent to the landlords on their behalf. The petitioners who were unable to pay the monthly rent of ₹2,000 for their hutment had approached the Delhi high court seeking enforcement of this promise.

Their plea was accepted by the high court which directed the Delhi government to take a decision executing its promise within six weeks. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government challenged this order and obtained a stay from a division bench of the high court on September 27. Though the appeal is still pending, the stay was continued by the high court when it last heard the matter on December 3.

The petitioners represented by senior advocate Sanjay Parikh argued in the top court that right to shelter is a fundamental right that the state must guarantee it to every citizen. He said till the appeal is finally decided, the petitioners who are in penury will be forced to vacate their houses resulting in untold misery.

The petition filed by advocate Shashank Singh said, “Watching a video of the CM’s address leaves no doubt in the viewer’s mind that a promise was indeed made. If the judgment remains stayed, and the respondent (Delhi government) defers framing of a policy as directed by the single judge until the disposal of the appeal, many more precious months/years would be lost during which petitioners and thousands of similarly placed poor tenants and their families would be left to fend for themselves and face harassment/homelessness.”

Granting stay on the order by the single judge, the Delhi high court division bench arrived at a prime facie conclusion that “the statements made do not constitute a promise extended by the chief minister so as to fall foul of the principle of promissory estoppel.”