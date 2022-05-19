Lady Hardinge to step up security of doctors after assault by irate kin of dead twins

A day after two resident doctors of Delhi’s Kalawati Saran Hospital were allegedly assaulted by the family of five-month-old twins, who died a day apart during treatment, the administration of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), to which the hospital is affiliated, has assured doctors that they will be provided with adequate security.

Following the assurance, the resident doctors’ association, which had announced a withdrawal from all services to protest the attack on Wednesday, resumed work on Thursday evening.

Dr Ram Chander, director, LHMC, said the administration has taken a serious view of the assault and will soon form a committee to identify vulnerable areas on the hospital premises.

“The administration has decided to constitute a committee to look into identifying the vulnerable areas and strengthen the security arrangements with the available personnel,” said an order issued by Chander on Thursday. The director also said they are in talks with the police and may file an institutional complaint in the incident.

The administration has also agreed to the association’s demands to strictly implement the “one patient, one attendant” rule and will work on strengthening the available quick response teams.

On receiving these assurances, the RDA withdrew their strike on Thursday and resumed duty.

“In view of patient care and the assurances given by the competent authority, we are resuming all services with immediate effect. Although if necessary action is not taken and culprits are not arrested, we will be compelled to resume our protest,” the RDA said in a statement.

According to doctors at the hospital, the twins were brought in for treatment on Tuesday and one of them died the same day, while the surviving twin continued to be treated at the hospital. A written statement submitted by one of the nurses on duty on Wednesday evening said the family took the surviving twin away from the hospital against the advice of doctors around 5pm.

“The child was brought back to the hospital at 6.30pm and the doctors tried to revive the child by giving CPR. When the child could not be revived, the relatives started misbehaving with the doctors and nurses on duty...At 8pm, the relatives returned with 8-10 people and started abusing and assaulting the doctors on duty,” the nurse’s statement said.

Accusing the doctors of negligence, the family of the twins alleged that one of the babies had died during treatment on Tuesday while the surviving twin was administered an injection by one of the resident doctors immediately before the child passed away on Wednesday. However, till Thursday evening, the parents had not filed any police complaint in the matter.