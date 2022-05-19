Lady Hardinge to step up security of doctors after assault by irate kin of dead twins
A day after two resident doctors of Delhi’s Kalawati Saran Hospital were allegedly assaulted by the family of five-month-old twins, who died a day apart during treatment, the administration of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), to which the hospital is affiliated, has assured doctors that they will be provided with adequate security.
Following the assurance, the resident doctors’ association, which had announced a withdrawal from all services to protest the attack on Wednesday, resumed work on Thursday evening.
Dr Ram Chander, director, LHMC, said the administration has taken a serious view of the assault and will soon form a committee to identify vulnerable areas on the hospital premises.
“The administration has decided to constitute a committee to look into identifying the vulnerable areas and strengthen the security arrangements with the available personnel,” said an order issued by Chander on Thursday. The director also said they are in talks with the police and may file an institutional complaint in the incident.
The administration has also agreed to the association’s demands to strictly implement the “one patient, one attendant” rule and will work on strengthening the available quick response teams.
On receiving these assurances, the RDA withdrew their strike on Thursday and resumed duty.
“In view of patient care and the assurances given by the competent authority, we are resuming all services with immediate effect. Although if necessary action is not taken and culprits are not arrested, we will be compelled to resume our protest,” the RDA said in a statement.
According to doctors at the hospital, the twins were brought in for treatment on Tuesday and one of them died the same day, while the surviving twin continued to be treated at the hospital. A written statement submitted by one of the nurses on duty on Wednesday evening said the family took the surviving twin away from the hospital against the advice of doctors around 5pm.
“The child was brought back to the hospital at 6.30pm and the doctors tried to revive the child by giving CPR. When the child could not be revived, the relatives started misbehaving with the doctors and nurses on duty...At 8pm, the relatives returned with 8-10 people and started abusing and assaulting the doctors on duty,” the nurse’s statement said.
Accusing the doctors of negligence, the family of the twins alleged that one of the babies had died during treatment on Tuesday while the surviving twin was administered an injection by one of the resident doctors immediately before the child passed away on Wednesday. However, till Thursday evening, the parents had not filed any police complaint in the matter.
-
Supreme Court paves way for feeding stray dogs in colonies
The Supreme Court on Thursday paved the way for stray dogs to be fed at designated feeding spots in colonies after it stayed its own order passed two months which put on hold a direction by the Delhi high court issuing elaborate guidelines to this effect.
-
Delhi ration scheme: Neither LG, nor govt referred it to President, says HC
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday said that despite fundamental differences between the Delhi government and the Centre over the former's doorstep ration delivery scheme, none of them referred the matter to the President, as provided by the Constitution. A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Jasmeet Singh scrapped the policy while holding that it did not have LG's approval.
-
Delhi govt tells schools to follow Centre’s heatwave guidelines
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday directed all private and government schools in the Capital to comply with the Union ministry of education's guidelines for schools to combat the ill-effects of the impact of the heatwave even as parent groups continue to seek suspension of all activities in schools. Aprajita Gautam, president, Delhi Parents Association said that while the government had shared guidelines on Thursday, the move was too little and too late.
-
1,455 fined in seven days for violating traffic rules; special drive continues
Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police has fined 1,455 people — 1,195 for driving on the wrong side, and 260 for violating lane driving rules — during two road safety drives in one week, said the officials on Thursday. They issued 1,910 e-challans for traffic violations through cameras on Wednesday, deputy commissioner of police, TRavinder Singh Tomar trafficadded. The Gurugram traffic police issues a fine of ₹500 for wrong-way driving, and ₹1,500 for a subsequent violation.
-
Supersite for pollution monitoring to come up at Pandara Road: Gopal Rai
Holding a review meeting at the Delhi secretariat to speed up the pace of the realtime source apportionment project for Delhi -- to measure sources of pollution in the Capital at any given time -- Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the first supersite for the project will come up at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyayalaya (SKV) on Pandara road, adding that the facility and a mobile lab will both be launched by August.
