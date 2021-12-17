Laws repealed, but their fight for tractors goes on

Though Centre has agreed to withdraw cases against all farmers involved in the protests against the three farm laws, four farmers whose tractors were seized for allegedly being part of rally on the Republic Day are yet to get reprieve from the court.

A city court is expected to hear the case on Saturday.

The farmers moved the court after their tractors were seized by the police as evidence from Nangloi on January 26. They were never arrested in the case, officers aware of the case details said.

Since September, Delhi Police have opposed the plea of complainants saying that the matter was under investigation. Police also told the court that the four men joined the investigation only on December 3, after being told by the court to do so a day earlier.

On December 3 -- four days before the Centre announced the withdrawal of all cases against the protesters -- the crime branch questioned the four men for their alleged role in the 2021 Republic Day violence.

Saturday is the first day of the hearing after the government’s assurance on December 7, following which the protesters have vacated the three border roads – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

The tractors were seized in case FIR number 46/21 filed at the Nangloi police station registered under sections of rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and stopping government officials from discharging their duty.

The four men – Parveen Kumar, Sandeep, Phool Kumar and Satbir Singh —who have submitted documents claiming that they are the owners of the tractor have said that they had left their tractors on the road when some protesters clashed with the police.

Amarveer Singh Bhullar, who along with another advocate, Tejpartap Singh, is representing the four men, confirmed that the case will be heard in the court of chief metropolitan magistrate (West) on Saturday.

“Initially, the police said the tractors were not in their custody. But when we showed the notices received by one person, Parveen to join investigation in connection with January 26 rally, the state said during arguments that they are yet to verify owners of the tractors. We asked what was the investigating agency was doing for the last nine months. They could have easily found the onwers from the vehicles registration database,” Bhullar said.

Bhullar said it was later confirmed that the tractors were seized by Delhi Police, and were parked outside Nangloi police station. Later, they were shifted to Police Training College, Wazirabad. “The aim was to harass the farmers by delaying the release of their tractors. Now that the government has agreed to withdraw all cases against farmers, we are eagerly waiting to see what the stand of prosecution will be on December 18,” he said.

At least 394 police personnel and 10 farmers were injured during the tractor rally by the farmers on Republic Day, when the protesters deviated from the pre-approved route of the rally, and clashed with police. Protesters also stormed the Red Fort, vandalised the ASI-protected monument.

Parveen Kumar, one of the tractor owners, said, “We were following the allocated route of the rally and had left Tikri border that morning (January 26). When the police started lobbing teargas shells, we panicked and ran towards Bahadurgarh, leaving the tractor on road. Till date, the vehicles have not been released. Now that the government has assured not to pursue the cases against farmers, let us see what happens on Saturday.”

