LG visits takes stock of infra projects

New Delhi: Soon after taking oath as the new lieutenant governor, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena undertook a field visit from Connaught Place to Indira Gandhi international airport to find out rooms for improvement and asked the officials to fix timelines for upgradation of the civic infrastructure, landscaping, repair of footpath, and the beautification of the capital and submit the report to him. With senior officials the L-G inspected S.P. Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur, Mehram Nagar and Mandi House round about among other places.

An official from the LG office said the LG stopped at nearly 20 spots during the journey and asked the officials concerned to clean the area wherever he spotted garbage, and work on landscaping, installation of fountains at identified spots so that people coming to Delhi from the airport should get a good feel about the capital.

“The LG directed the officials concerned to take necessary action towards ensuring symmetry in city infrastructure including roads, footpaths, streetlights and signages. LG emphasised on ensuring all round cleanliness, timely desilting of drains, greening of roadsides and maintenance of the central verges,” LG office said in a statement.

The LG laid special emphasis on horticultural overhaul of the area by planting suitable all-weather flowering plants and aesthetical landscaping that include step garden and water fountains.

The LG also laid stress on the use of recycled drain water for the purpose of greening dry stretches, and on collection and disposal of garbage to ensure sanitation and cleanliness.

After swearing-in the LG stated that making Delhi a city of joy and a city of flowers was his priority. The LG directed the officials to come up with a concrete and comprehensive plan of action with fixed timelines through inter-departmental coordination.

The LG, who was accompanied by chief secretary Naresh Kumar, chairman NDMC, vice chairman DDA, commissioner MCD and senior officials, stressed upon the need to build Delhi as a global city with effective cooperation of the government and civil society.