LG visits takes stock of infra projects
New Delhi: Soon after taking oath as the new lieutenant governor, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena undertook a field visit from Connaught Place to Indira Gandhi international airport to find out rooms for improvement and asked the officials to fix timelines for upgradation of the civic infrastructure, landscaping, repair of footpath, and the beautification of the capital and submit the report to him. With senior officials the L-G inspected S.P. Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur, Mehram Nagar and Mandi House round about among other places.
An official from the LG office said the LG stopped at nearly 20 spots during the journey and asked the officials concerned to clean the area wherever he spotted garbage, and work on landscaping, installation of fountains at identified spots so that people coming to Delhi from the airport should get a good feel about the capital.
“The LG directed the officials concerned to take necessary action towards ensuring symmetry in city infrastructure including roads, footpaths, streetlights and signages. LG emphasised on ensuring all round cleanliness, timely desilting of drains, greening of roadsides and maintenance of the central verges,” LG office said in a statement.
The LG laid special emphasis on horticultural overhaul of the area by planting suitable all-weather flowering plants and aesthetical landscaping that include step garden and water fountains.
The LG also laid stress on the use of recycled drain water for the purpose of greening dry stretches, and on collection and disposal of garbage to ensure sanitation and cleanliness.
After swearing-in the LG stated that making Delhi a city of joy and a city of flowers was his priority. The LG directed the officials to come up with a concrete and comprehensive plan of action with fixed timelines through inter-departmental coordination.
The LG, who was accompanied by chief secretary Naresh Kumar, chairman NDMC, vice chairman DDA, commissioner MCD and senior officials, stressed upon the need to build Delhi as a global city with effective cooperation of the government and civil society.
-
UP cabinet announces construction of aviation innovation and research centre at Jewar
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, while approving the annual state budget for the 2022-23 financial year, said it will develop a dedicated aviation innovation and research centre and maintenance repair and operations hub for aircraft for the Noida international airport at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway. Officials said the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will acquire land and also fund these projects, which will attract huge investment in the region.
-
PMC begins tree trimming as part of pre-monsoon preparations
PUNE Amid other pre-monsoon preparations, the Pune Municipal Corporation has also started intense tree trimming activity throughout the city in a bid to clear the risky trees by June 7. To speed up the process and make it more convenient, the PMC has adopted a new strategy. The tree trimming activity is a regular procedure carried out by the PMC every year. “We have asked for an extension till June 7,” said assistant garden superintendent, Guruswamy Tummale.
-
St Stephen’s writes to Delhi University over interview for all
New Delhi: St Stephen's College on Thursday requested Delhi University to reconsider its position and accept the college's request to hold interviews for all candidates for admitting students to undergraduate courses. In Varghese's letter, college principal John Varghese said that the college intends to follow the CUET as decided by the university without compromising on the rights and privileges granted to it by the Constitution of India.
-
Delhi: Students falls to death from Kohat Enclave buidling
A 19-year-old Bachelors of Commerce first year student fell to death from the fifth floor of her residence in north west Delhi's Kohat Enclave on Tuesday, police said adding that preliminary probe points towards death by suicide. Deputy commissioner of police (north west) Usha Rangnani said that an information was received from a private hospital that a 19-year-old girl has been brought dead. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the incident.
-
GB Nagar: Revenue from sale of liquor dips, excise dept works on strategies
Officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar excise department said that the revenue from the sale of liquor has dipped across the district over the past couple of months, attributing the fall to neighbouring Delhi's heavy discounts on liquor. The district earned ₹143 crore from excise revenue in January, ₹155 crore in February and ₹130 crore in March. The revenue dipped to ₹116 crore in April and further to ₹85 crore in May (till May 25).
