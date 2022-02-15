‘Licence to be nixed if liquor shops don’t control crowds’

Liquor store owners in the Capital may see their licence revoked if they are unable to control the mad rush of customers who want to avail the fresh discounts on offer, the excise department warned on Monday. Delhi’s new excise policy allows retailers to offer discounts on liquor bottles.

If the authorities receive any complaints of nuisance from any neighbourhood on account of overcrowding, the licence of the liquor shop could be cancelled, an excise official said on condition of anonymity.

Some liquor stores in Delhi have been offering up to 35% discount to push sales. In the past few days, especially over the weekend, many shops saw a rush. The discounted prices have made the liquor cheaper in Delhi than in some of its satellite cities.

Senior officers could not immediately share details of calls made to local police. However, a senior officer added that they received calls related to nuisance due to overcrowding near liquor shops across areas. To be sure, a senior police officer in East Delhi said they were unaware of any written complaint in the matter so far.

The excise department in its order said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited crowds and asked for strict adherence of Covid-appropriate behaviour, which is being violated near the liquor vends.

Some stores have deployed personnel to control crowds in front of the vends. “We will follow all the directions issued in the latest excise department order,” said a liquor seller, who declined to be named.

Liquor has become cheaper in Delhi compared to Noida and Ghaziabad and matches the prices in Gurugram, according to Vinod Giri, director general of Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies, a lobby group.

“Retailers have paid high bidding prices for licenses and since discounts are allowed under the new policy, they are offering discounts to increase sales volume, even with lower margins, to increase revenue,” Giri said. “It is likely that the discounts will continue in the times to come.”

Liquor retailers have little authority to manage the crowd outside their shops, Giri said. “The retailers can enforce crowd control measures inside shops, but since they don’t have any enforcement authority, not many buyers are likely to follow their instructions outside their shops,” he said.

The excise department order underlined that maintenance of law and order in the vicinity of liquor vends will be an important parameter to decide whether a zonal license would be renewed at the end of year.

The order also underlined that under Rule 20 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, the maximum quantity of liquor that can be sold to an individual by an outlet is capped at nine litres.

“All the licensees are forewarned to comply with the DDMA guidelines, maintaining law and order situation around the vends, and Rule 20 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010,” the order said. “Any such violation would be considered as breach of terms and conditions of the license. The licensee for the reported violations would be identified and action would be initiated against them.”

