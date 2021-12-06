Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Light rain, shallow fog likely in New Delhi; air quality in 'very poor' zone


The Akshardham temple is covered in dense smog in New Delhi. (ANI/File)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 08:10 AM IST
ByHT correspondent

New Delhi is likely to see shallow fog on Monday morning and scattered, light rain during the day, while its air quality remained in the “very poor” category.

The hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am was 344, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 305 - also in the “very poor” category.

Monday’s minimum temperature on Monday was likely to be 12 degrees Celsius and the maximum 25 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast. Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi-NCR.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 11.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 25.6 degrees Celsius. As per the IMD’s weekly weather forecast, shallow fog in the morning is likely till Wednesday.

The minimum temperature is expected to stay in the range of 12-10 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

On Sunday, the union ministry of earth sciences’ air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said the AQI is likely to be in the lower end of the “very poor” category till Tuesday.

