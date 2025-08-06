Two Delhi Police personnel were injured they were attacked by a mob of suspected liquor traffickers in southeast Delhi’s Gautampuri area late Monday night. The officers were conducting a raid following inputs on illegal liquor smuggling when they were ambushed with bricks, stones and sticks, police said. Liquor traffickers attack cops conducting raids

A total of four people were caught for the attack -- a minor apprehended, and three men arrested.

According to officials, the special staff team had located an old house in Gautampuri where suspects were reportedly hiding. As the team began checking the premises, the accused raised an alarm and mobilised a crowd.

DCP (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said the tip about the raid came at 7-8pm. The team was informed that a large consignment was with smugglers in the area. “During the raid, Ct. Lakhan and Ct. Satbir observed a man named Kailash and an associate selling liquor openly. When confronted, Kailash incited the crowd.”

“The mob surrounded and outnumbered our personnel, launching an attack that left two constables with head and back injuries,” said a senior officer.

Constable Satveer was rushed to the emergency room with serious injuries, while another officer also sustained head wounds. Both are currently stable. The accused managed to flee during the chaos, the officer said.

Following the attack, police reinforcements from neighbouring stations were deployed, and a heavy security presence was established in the area. Door-to-door searches were launched late at night, with senior officers overseeing operations from Badarpur police station.

By Tuesday, police had apprehended three suspects and launched a manhunt for others. “All the accused are repeat offenders involved in cross-border liquor smuggling. They were armed and organised,” said a second officer.